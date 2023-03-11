What did Jennifer Hawkins do? West Moore High School teacher arrested for misconduct with daughter's ex-boyfriend

Jennifer Hawkins, a cheerleading coach at Oklahoma’s Westmoore High School, was arrested on March 8, 2023, on charges of s*xual misconduct with a former student over a span of five years.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual misconduct of a minor. Discretion is advised.

Hawkins worked part-time at the Moore Public School District. She was subsequently fired from her job as the accusations against her having a s*xual relationship with her daughter’s ex-boyfriend were brought up.

The victim, who has since graduated from Westmoore High School, told investigators that he had been r*ped numerous times.

The student sent a letter to Southern Oklahoma City's Moore Public School District on January 27, 2023. In the letter, he detailed the accusations against Hawkins. As per the affidavit, the alleged victim is currently admitted to a rehab center in California from where he sent the letter.

As stated in the letter, the s*xual relationship between the victim and Hawkins began in September 2017, when he was 16, and ended in October 2022. Hawkins admitted that their relationship began when the alleged victim was living in her home with her family for a few years.

The alleged victim met Jennifer Hawkins through her daughter, with who he was in a relationship

Police said the victim told investigators about meeting Jennifer Hawkins, now 45, through her daughter. He was in a relationship with Hawkins' daughter in 2017, and it was then that Hawkins allegedly began approaching him for a s*xual relationship.

The victim, who is now 21, claimed that Hawkins had nonconsensual intercourse with him numerous times at her Oklahoma residence. As stated in the affidavit, all the s*xual acts between him and Hawkins took place at her home. He said that it happened during the lunch hour almost every day during his junior and sophomore years.

Initially, Hawkins denied being in a s*xual relationship with her daughter’s ex-boyfriend. However, after the former student sent the letter to the authorities, and they read it out to Hawkins, she eventually admitted to the events.

She later admitted to making a mistake and started crying. The former cheerleading coach admitted to maintaining a s*xual relationship with the underage former student.

When asked how many times she engaged in intercourse with the victim, Hawkins repeatedly responded that she had no clue and indicated that it happened numerous times.

The victim, however, was able to narrow it down to a number, according to the affidavit. He told investigators that he and Hawkins had indulged in the act well over 300 times in the span of five years from 2017 to 2022.

The victim alleged that Jennifer Hawkins touched his private area while watching a soccer game at her house.

The victim also shared text conversations between him and Hawkins with the police. He claimed that Hawkins used to get angry with him if he ever looked at other women online. In the texts, the victim allegedly told the former coach that he wanted her in his life, but he did not want a romantic relationship with her.

A statement was issued by the school district stating that Jennifer Hawkins was fired from her position at Moore Public Schools as soon as they were made aware of the situation. The statement added:

“The safety and security of MPS students and employees is our foremost concern. MPS school officials will continue to assist law enforcement in their investigation of this matter.”

Jennifer Hawkins’ arrest was based on charges of s*xual battery and second-degree r*pe. She is currently taken into custody in the Cleveland County Jail.

