What did Jess Hilarious say about Chadwick Boseman? Comedian expresses regret over distasteful joke about actor's weight

Jess Hilarious recently addressed a joke she made in the past about Chadwick Boseman's weight. The Black Panther star tragically passed away in August 2020 after a long battle with colon cancer.

A few months before his death, Boseman shared a video on his Instagram page where he appeared thin, as reported by Bored Panda. While some people were worried for him, the post also led to a series of memes on social media. Jess Hilarious shared a funny reaction to Chadwick's appearance at the time but expressed regret upon learning of his passing.

During her recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Jess Hilarious referred to Boseman's Instagram video and recalled that he told everyone to stay inside. She further stated:

"Of course, I didn't know anything about his cancer or anything like that… I riffed on him, and everybody thought it was funny and cool, even myself until he passed."

Jess made the joke on her Instagram series, Jess with the Mess, in 2020. However, she was criticized at the time, with some individuals expressing that they did not find it funny.

Jess Hilarious was planning to discontinue Jess with the Mess: Statement explored

Jess Hilarious has pursued a successful career as a comedian over the years. As mentioned earlier, she has been hosting an Instagram series titled Jess with the Mess, where she made a joke on Chadwick Boseman. Hilarious has already expressed her regret about the same while speaking on The Pivot Podcast.

She explained what led to the joke by saying that she saw his Instagram video sometime before his death. She added:

"I thought he was training for a movie. I thought he was, you know, some people really get into the roles that they, you know, lose weight for a role or something like that."

Jess responded to the criticism she received for her joke, saying that she deserved the same. She further stated that she had reconsidered the things she was doing and was willing to change them. She continued:

"For a minute, I didn't want to do 'Jess with the Mess' no more because you don't know what the hell people [are] going through, you don't know when you come at somebody's appearance… I just looked at him as a great actor."

Jess Hilarious set to co-host The Breakfast Club

Last month, Jess Hilarious was confirmed as the new co-host of The Breakfast Club. The announcement was made by Thea Mitchem, the executive vice president of programming at iHeartMedia, expressing excitement about Jess joining the show. He added:

"Jess was the standout choice to join Charlamagne and DJ Envy to build upon The Breakfast Club's legacy of entertaining, informing, and enlightening the community."

According to Billboard, Jess said that her arrival on the show will help to prove that she is "not just comedy, but culture." She has previously made guest appearances on the show.