What did Jessica Lynn Weeks do? Idaho woman charged after skeletal remains of her newborn allegedly found at home

32-year-old Jessica Lynn Weeks was taken into custody after the skeletal remains of her newborn were reportedly recovered from a suitcase, that was inside the dog house at her residence. She faces several charges related to the case, including concealment of evidence. On June 5, authorities responded to the scene after receiving a report of a "suspicious circumstance."

Trigger warning: The article contains disturbing details. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to court documents, authorities began the investigation into Jessica Lynn Weeks after an incarcerated man claimed to be aware of the newborn. He further stated that Weeks had a friend with her when she gave birth to the baby at the house. If found guilty, the 32-year-old woman can face up to 25 years behind bars.

Idaho woman Jessica Lynn Weeks allegedly refused to go to the authorities after her baby died, as she was on drugs before giving birth

On June 5, 2023, police reportedly recovered the skeletal remains of a newborn baby in a suitcase at Jessica Lynn Week's residence. This came after authorities got a foul smell from the doghouse once they arrived at the location.

After being arrested on Friday, the alleged suspect was charged with felony injury to a child, felony failure to notify of a death, and felony destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence, as per Fox News.

Weeks was allegedly on drugs during her pregnancy. (Image via X/True Crime Avenue)

East Idaho News reported that the child died shortly after Weeks gave birth to her, but she did not want to contact the authorities. The reporting party was identified as a woman whose son told her about the baby inside the suitcase. The son, who was incarcerated, told cops about another inmate who allegedly had seen the newborn in the suitcase.

Police spoke to the second inmate, who said that he was at Weeks' house in January and saw her placing the suitcase in the dog house.

Months later, while he was cleaning, he noticed the suitcase again and opened it. This was when he saw the remains of the child in the bag. According to the second inmate, the baby's remains were covered in black plastic, and he left them there.

When police obtained a search warrant, they found out that an arrest warrant had already been issued for Jessica Lynn Weeks, for possession of narcotics.

Weeks' friend claimed that she was "not really showing any interest" in her newborn

Authorities contacted the alleged father of the baby and asked him if he knew what had happened. He told them that he had no idea that Weeks was pregnant, or that she had given birth to a child. Police also reached out to a friend of the Idaho woman, who allegedly helped her give birth.

Jessica Lynn Weeks' friend stated that the suspect called her in January as she was panicking after her water broke. The friend further claimed that Jessica Lynn Weeks was "not really showing any interest" in the baby, as per Fox News.

Week's friend claimed that she called her for help when her water broke. (Image via X/@TheBlkConserv)

The publication also reported that toxicology tests were done on the baby, and they came back positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. Law enforcement officials also did a forensic search on the suspect's phone and concluded that she was scared that she would be imprisoned if she sought medical assistance for her pregnancy as she had been doing drugs.

A preliminary court hearing has been scheduled for October 5, 2023.