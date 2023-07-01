What did Jessie Eden Kelly do? Mother and daughter arrested as Missing Colorado mom found dead

Two women, identified as Jessie Eden Kelly and Loretta Kay Carr, were taken into custody in connection to the death of Mary Elizabeth Isbell, whose former husband first reported her missing in December 2021. Her remains were, however, recently identified. While DeKalb County authorities arrested Carr, Jessie Eden Kelly was arrested in Pennsylvania.

Mary’s disappearance was a mystery until recently when DeKalb County investigating officers received new information regarding the case on June 20, 2023. According to the sheriff’s office, they also confirmed the credibility of the information and the source, which was positive.

On Wednesday, June 28, a search team discovered Isbell’s remains at the Little River Canyon National Park. While Carr is accused of abducting Isbell in 2021, Jessie Eden Kelly faces capital murder charges in connection to Isbell’s death.

Mary Reed @marsam22reed Here's a photo not shared on the news. I wonder why.

Loretta Kay Carr was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder-kidnapping in connection with the death of Mary Elizabeth Isbell. She's accused of pushing Isbell off of a cliff in 2021 after an attempted abduction.

Jessie Eden Kelly has been arrested in Pennsylvania and faces capital murder charges concerning Isbell’s death

Police recently discovered Isbell’s remains after a search team spotted them. She was allegedly abducted by Carr in October 2021 and was reported missing by her ex-husband on December 27 of the same year.

Until very recently, police had no leads in the case. However, now two arrests have been made in connection to the victim’s kidnapping and alleged murder. One of the two suspects, Jessie Eden Kelly has been arrested in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to Missouri.

The other suspect, Loretta Kay Carr has been arrested earlier this week in Alabama. According to Sheriff Nick Weldon:

“Each individual played an important role in bringing Beth home and holding those responsible for this horrific crime accountable.”

Weldon further said:

“We would ask that you pray for Beth’s family and give them privacy as they navigate through this difficult time.”

Moreover, it has further been confirmed that Jessie Eden Kelly is the daughter of the other suspect, Loretta Kay Carr. The sheriff’s office addressed the recent development in the case, saying:

“Investigators immediately checked the lead and determined it to be credible.”

Rose @901Lulu Loretta Kay Carr (45) has been taken into custody on capital murder and kidnapping charges in Alabama this week. She is accused of abducting Mary Elizabeth Isbell (37) in October 2021 and intentionally pushing her off a cliff. She is still missing. #MissingPerson Loretta Kay Carr (45) has been taken into custody on capital murder and kidnapping charges in Alabama this week. She is accused of abducting Mary Elizabeth Isbell (37) in October 2021 and intentionally pushing her off a cliff. She is still missing. #MissingPerson https://t.co/hCk2LkTW4Y

Authorities assumed that they would find her remains somewhere in the park. However, they were unsure until the lead came in. Shortly after the law enforcement officials got hold of the lead, they arrested Carr and her daughter, Jessie. Unfortunately, the victim’s remains were spotted on Friday, which was supposed to be her 39th birthday.

Authorities have reportedly suspected Carr and Kelly since the beginning

According to court documents, Carr faces allegations that say that she “intentionally” caused Isbell’s death by “pushing her off a cliff.” After the victim was reported missing back in December 2021, cops checked her phone records and discovered that she was residing in DeKalb County. They also looked into her house and vehicle and found several indications that a struggle has possibly happened.

Aside from that, DeKalb County authorities have described the crime to be “brutal and inhuman.” It was further mentioned that Carr and Jessie knew the victim through another individual. Law enforcement officials had allegedly suspected both Jessie Eden Kelly and Loretta Kay Carr since the beginning.

Weldon further thanked law enforcement agencies, including the Pennsylvania State Police Corry Barracks, Huntsville Search Dog Unit, State of Alabama Aviation Unit, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Fischer Rescue Squad, and several search teams who helped in the investigation.

