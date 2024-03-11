What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Hailey Bieber? Oscars 2024 joke labeled insensitive, sparks fan fury online 

Jimmy Kimmel has garnered immense backlash online after delivering his opening monologue at the 2024 Oscars, where he poked fun at Hailey Bieber while discussing nepotism and privilege in Hollywood.

During his opening monologue, Kimmel joked about several high-profile celebrities, from Robert Downey Jr. to U.S. Senator Katie Britt. He also name-dropped Hailey Bieber while referring to privileged Hollywood performers. Speaking about her, Kimmel said:

“Heavily botoxed, Hailey Bieber smoothie drinking, diabetes prescription abusing, gluten-sensitive nepo babies with perpetually shivering chihuahuas.”

For those uninitiated, the term “nepo babies” refers to individuals who have leveraged their family’s fame for the advancement of their own careers. Since Hailey Bieber is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and has her own smoothie available at Erewhon, the model-entrepreneur became the butt of Jimmy Kimmel’s joke.

Internet users, however, were dissatisfied with the opinions the host shared on stage during the Academy Awards.

“This was so unprovoked and mean”: Netizens put Jimmy Kimmel on blast following Hailey Bieber- Oscars joke

Several X users were disappointed to see Jimmy Kimmel name-dropping the Rhode beauty brand owner’s name. Many found it unnecessary and insensitive. A few reactions to the statement read:

Netizens react to the television host’s comments on Hailey Bieber (Image via X)

The 27-year-old model had not publicly addressed Kimmel’s remarks at the time of writing this article.

Jimmy Kimmel also raised eyebrows after commenting on Robert Downey Jr.’s drug use during the former’s Oscars monologue. The former said that the latter getting nominated for best supporting actor was the “highest point” or “one of his highest points,” punning on the word "high," which is also used to refer to the state one is in after using drugs.

He also joked about several other celebrities, including Greta Gerwig, Emma Stone, and the popular canine Messi, who was part of Anatomy of a Fall.