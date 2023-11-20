What did Joe Budden say about Cassie suing Diddy? Esther Baxter controversy resurfaces amid former rapper's reaction to lawsuit

While Cassie and Diddy's lawsuit has been resolved “amicably,” the matter still continues to remain in the limelight as now Joe Budden has also commented on the entire fiasco. After Cassie filed a case of physical and s*xual abuse on her former boyfriend, Budden took to his podcast and stated how he does not approve of the people who need celebrities to “validate criticism of abhorrent behaviour.”

He said:

"Are y'all stupid? Like, let's have a moment. Nah, for real. Y'all gon' make me take these f***ing shades off. I'm trying to be cool, I'm trying to respect the gospel, clean version of this podcast. But I will be wondering this, too, at home. The fans echo some of that stupid s**t.

"Do y'all think podcasters are coming into work to say that domestic violence, r*pe, sex trafficking, and drugging women are right on some fronts? Like, do y'all need anybody to say that all of those things are horrifically mortifying?"

He then continued and talked about how he thinks that it is not his “thing” to comment on the situation, as he would want “podcasters keeping some of their thoughts private.” Talking about the “evil sh*t that goes on the industry,” Joe Budden stated how he is not “the mascot and spokesperson to be the ‘deliverer’ of the news.”

However, Joe's statement on the Cassie-Diddy fiasco has resurfaced the controversy with Esther Baxter that took place in 2011, when Budden was accused of beating Baxter and sitting on her stomach, causing a miscarriage. On the other hand, Joe Budden defended himself back then and denied all the accusations made against him.

Joe Budden and Esther Baxter's decade-old controversy explored

There is no denying that a lot of celebrities and social media users poured in their opinions on the Cassie-Diddy fiasco after the model slammed the rapper with a whopping $30 million lawsuit and accused him of s*x trafficking, r*ping, and even assaulting her physically.

However, as soon as Budden commented on the fiasco, the netizens were reminded of the decade-old controversy of Esther Baxter accusing Joe Budden of hitting her and even causing her miscarriage by sitting on her. Talking about the same, Esther, in 2011, made a big revelation by stating:

“We got into an argument and he's just basically ended up choking me so I couldn't breathe...sitting on my stomach for a half hour while I was three months pregnant. I went to the hospital where I found out that I lost my daughter."

However, Joe Budden denied all these allegations and claimed that he never hit his former girlfriend. Furthermore, he had also commented on the miscarriage allegation and stated that Esther’s miscarriage was due to her "high-risk pregnancy," and not due to any sort of physical assault.

However, the controversy brewed strong, as before Esther, Joe Budden’s previous girlfriend, Tahiry, had also made similar claims about Budden hitting her. While Esther filed a lawsuit against her former boyfriend, she dropped the charges a few days later.

Similarly, Cassie, AKA Candandra Ventura, has also settled the case just one day after she filed the explosive complaint. Both the parties released a mutual statement claiming that they had reached an “amicable agreement.”