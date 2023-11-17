What did Aubrey O Day say about Diddy? NDA video resurfaces in wake of Cassie abuse lawsuit 

Famous American singer Aubrey O Day has made her way into the headlines after she commented on the recent fiasco between Cassie and Diddy. After Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy and accused him of many crimes, Aubrey O Day also spoke up and claimed she was in “complete support” of Cassie.

Aubrey first took to Instagram and added a story captioned,

“Been trynna tell y’all for years. Prayers up for this queen 🙌🏼 @cassie.”

She then spoke to Page Six and talked about how she supports Cassie. As the news about Aubrey O Day speaking up against Diddy goes viral, many social media users were reminded of the December 2022 Call Her Daddy episode, where she claimed that she was fired from Bad Boy Records after she refused to do something she wasn’t willing to.

Talking about how it was “not talent-wise, but in other areas,” at the time, she did not take Diddy’s name or make it clear whom she was talking about. However, she did call working with Diddy a “torture,” as she said,

“He was the hardest person that you can work for, and it was torture. And not the work part of it, but the other stuff — mind games. There was a lot of betrayal and lies.”

As the singer, O Day, showered her support on Cassie, a video of hers has resurfaced on social media, where she is talking about a specific NDA sent to her by the rapper and his label.

“I hit everyone in my group and said, absolutely do not take this deal": More details explored as Aubrey O Day comes out in support of Cassie

Social media users have been left shocked ever since Cassie came out in public and revealed the many details of torture that she went through during her 11 years of relationship with Diddy. As many bashed the rapper, the singer Aubrey O Day also came out supporting the model and claimed that she has been trying to tell the same story for a long time.

As she posted about the same on Instagram, the netizens started talking about the video that went viral a few months back, where Aubrey O Day talks about an NDA sent to her by Diddy. She discussed refusing to sign it and advised all her team members to do the same.

She said,

“I got it a few months ago when he started doing this. “So what’s happening is, artists — some of them, not all of them — are being given streaming royalties and ownership back over our publishing on songs that we wrote at a time when you know that you have to stream a song a million times to make a cent. It’s hundreds of dollars.”

She then went on and said,

“And me, as somebody that’s a girl’s girl, I hit everyone in my group and said, ‘Absolutely do not take this deal. I can get us a show on Hulu right now.”

While she did not reveal her experiences with Diddy, many social media users now support Aubrey O Day and Cassie and slam the rapper. On the other hand, Diddy has not yet commented on the entire fiasco and has decided to remain tight-lipped about the claims made by Cassie.