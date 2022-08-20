Danity Kane members explored as Aubrey O'Day is trolled for hilariously photoshopping herself into exotic vacation photos

Former singer and reality star Aubrey O'Day was exposed on TikTok for photoshopping herself in an exotic location. The Famously Single star recently posted a series of images on Instagram of herself having a luxurious vacation in Bali, Indonesia. However, netizens were quick to note that the images seemed unnatural.

TikTok user @residualdata went viral for exposing the 38-year-old’s photoshopped Instagram photos. In the video, the TikToker showcased evidence of Aubrey O'Day stealing images from Pinterest and photoshopping the images to suit her needs. The TikToker said in the video:

“Who went on a vacation around Bali by just photoshopping herself into pictures. And it’s truly like every single picture. I don’t even know if she went to Indonesia, like at all. Here she is on a Bali swing. She either just steals content from other content creators or photoshops herself into like random promotional images.”

Aubrey O'Day's Instagram account was set to private at the time of writing this article. However, those interested in viewing the photoshopped images can watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens went berserk after the former Danity Kane member unnecessarily uploaded images of herself having a gala time in Bali. A few hilarious tweets read:

Rooftopwhisper @beardedrooftop @DEFinition223 When she tell her friends she’s just booked a trip @DEFinition223 When she tell her friends she’s just booked a trip https://t.co/J2LjJyrLYm

B🐅 @MVO_Bianca @DEFinition223 Some of the pictures actually looked photoshopped too @DEFinition223 Some of the pictures actually looked photoshopped too https://t.co/34UpLl7D8I

LT @ltsouthernbelle @DEFinition223 She’s brighter than most of the original images. It’s not even a good photoshop job. @DEFinition223 She’s brighter than most of the original images. It’s not even a good photoshop job. https://t.co/CvQXTV8ZwH

Maame Akua🇬🇭 @HeyThereDeleita ….these celebs are hilarious @DEFinition223 This remind of when bow wow tried to lie that he was in first class and someone called him out with video proof….these celebs are hilarious @DEFinition223 This remind of when bow wow tried to lie that he was in first class and someone called him out with video proof 😂 ….these celebs are hilarious

Is Aubrey O’Day still part of Danity Kane?

The R&B girl group has come to an end, with Aubrey O'Day being one of the members standing in the squad till the end. Danity Kane gained massive traction after being signed to Bad Boy Records by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The girl group initially had five members, including Dawn Richard, Wanita “D.Woods,” Aundrea Fimbres, Shannon Bex, and Aubrey O’Day. Their self-titled debut album was released in 2006 with the songs Show Stopper and Ride for You making Top 10 charts. Their second studio album, Welcome To The Dollhouse, was released in 2008. The group became the first-ever female band in Billboard history to debut their first two albums at the top of the charts.

As the group continued to gain stardom, tensions soared during their time on the MTV's reality show Making the Band. In the show's fourth season, Diddy removed Woodgett and O’Day from the group after the differences between the two increased. Following that, the girl group lost their contract with Bad Boy Records in 2009.

Following Woodgett’s departure from the group in 2008, Fimbres left in 2014, and Bex followed suit in 2019. O’Day reentered the girl group after her dual with Diddy, making her and Dawn Richard the only remaining members of the band.

Their last song, titled New Kings, was released in 2020. Since then, no information about future releases has been made public.

Aubrey O'Day accused of photoshop in 2020

This is not the first time Aubrey O'Day has been accused of photoshopping her content online. In 2020, paparazzi images of the reality star looking unrecognizable in a bralette top, biker shorts, and a shirt around her waist went viral.

To slam back at the paparazzi, the former singer uploaded an image of herself in a black swimsuit on social media. The American High School actress looked much thinner than the paparazzi photo. Netizens also believed that O’Day had photoshopped that image. Her lawyer Ben Walter also told news outlets:

“The person in the paparazzi photos is not the same person in the picture that Aubrey shared on Instagram, in that the photo has been altered in an unflattering manner. It’s clear to see that there are noticeable differences between the two photos.”

As of now, O’Day has not responded to her recent photoshop fail.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar