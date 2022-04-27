Who is DJ Soda? American Airlines controversy explained as Korean artist is kicked off flight over 'offensive' pants 

South Korean artist DJ Soda revealed that she was kicked off a flight in the US and "harassed" into removing her pants in public because they were dubbed "offensive" and "inappropriate."

Hwang So-hee, popularly known as DJ Soda, took to her social media handles on April 26 to explain how she was "harassed and humiliated" on the day after taking an American Airlines flight from New York to Los Angeles.

djsoda @dj_soda_ Yesterday coming back from JFK to LAX with American Airlines, I was harassed and humiliated. I was forced out of the plane and was harassed to take off my pants in front of the flight crews at the gate. Yesterday coming back from JFK to LAX with American Airlines, I was harassed and humiliated. I was forced out of the plane and was harassed to take off my pants in front of the flight crews at the gate.

On her Twitter handle, the 36-year-old DJ wrote that she was "forced out of the plane" and was harassed to take her sweatpants off in front of the flight crew.

She went on to say that she "never had an issue" wearing the pants throughout her current North American music tour.

djsoda @dj_soda_ I have never had an issue with wearing this pair of pants before in my many months of touring in North America and they did not have any problem with me wearing it at the time of check-in nor when I sat down at my seat. I have never had an issue with wearing this pair of pants before in my many months of touring in North America and they did not have any problem with me wearing it at the time of check-in nor when I sat down at my seat.

Hwang was wearing black sweatpants with the words "F***", "F*** YOU", and "F****N'" written all over them during the incident, which she said were sponsored by the fashion company Ripndip.

djsoda @dj_soda_ I GOT KICKED OFF FROM @AmericanAir flight and they harassed me to take off my sponsored @RIPNDIP 'F**K YOU' sweatpants in front of people to board again. I GOT KICKED OFF FROM @AmericanAir flight and they harassed me to take off my sponsored @RIPNDIP 'F**K YOU' sweatpants in front of people to board again. https://t.co/YU0TrhZjry

Soda said that the flight authorities did not have any problems with her clothing at the time of check-in or when she sat down in her seat.

Who is DJ Soda and what happened to her after she boarded the flight?

Born on April 7, 1986, DJ Soda was born in Seoul, South Korea. She was dubbed the hottest female artist on the Korean club scene. The 36-year-old has performed in cities like Bangkok, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Jakarta. She is especially known for her songs like 22 Cities and Stay Sweet.

When she was in college, she began DJing as a pastime while studying musical stage acting. In 2014, she dropped out to pursue DJing full-time.

As for her airport incident, she said that her troubles began immediately after she had boarded the plane.

DJ Soda revealed that she was approached by the flight staff and asked to pack up and leave the plane without any explanation. She was then asked to take the next flight after her pants were deemed "offensive."

djsoda @dj_soda_ Here is my story.



A staff suddenly approached me to pack up my belongings and leave the plane without any kind of explanation. As I was escorted off the plane, they claimed that my sweatpants were “inappropriate” and “offensive” telling me that I need to take the next flight. Here is my story.A staff suddenly approached me to pack up my belongings and leave the plane without any kind of explanation. As I was escorted off the plane, they claimed that my sweatpants were “inappropriate” and “offensive” telling me that I need to take the next flight.

Hwang, on the other hand, "pleaded" to stay on the plane because she wanted to travel to Los Angeles in time for a crucial meeting.

djsoda @dj_soda_ I had an important meeting set up in LA on that day, so I could not afford to get off this flight. I pleaded to stay on the flight but was ignored by the staff and the flight attendants. I even offered to get changed but the request was denied. What happened next was horrendous. I had an important meeting set up in LA on that day, so I could not afford to get off this flight. I pleaded to stay on the flight but was ignored by the staff and the flight attendants. I even offered to get changed but the request was denied. What happened next was horrendous.

She added that even though she removed her "offensive" sweatpants in front of everyone, the staff refused to let her board the flight.

djsoda @dj_soda_ With my broken fingers, I hardly ended up taking off my pants in front of the whole crew and standing half-naked while they still refused to board me on the flight. They even sarcastically commented that I could have taken off my pants earlier. With my broken fingers, I hardly ended up taking off my pants in front of the whole crew and standing half-naked while they still refused to board me on the flight. They even sarcastically commented that I could have taken off my pants earlier.

DJ Soda said she ultimately had to wear her pants inside out to finally be allowed to sit on the flight.

djsoda @dj_soda_ When they finally let me enter, I put my pants inside out and finally sat down after an hour of delay causing inconvenience to the members of the flights on board. When they finally let me enter, I put my pants inside out and finally sat down after an hour of delay causing inconvenience to the members of the flights on board.

The artist, who is also a frequent headliner at Asian music festivals, concluded her post by stating she would boycott the airline.

djsoda @dj_soda_ From now on, I will be boycotting @AmericanAir and hope this NEVER happens to anyone ever again. From now on, I will be boycotting @AmericanAir and hope this NEVER happens to anyone ever again.

This isn't the first time a celebrity's clothes have caused problems on a flight.

Aubrey O'Day, a reality TV star, said in 2019 that a male American Airlines flight attendant forced her to take off her top in front of other passengers because he found it insulting.

Olivia Culpo, an influencer and model, was ready to board an American Airlines trip to Cabo when she was informed she needed to "cover up" her clothing, which included a cardigan, sports bra, and biker shorts, or she would be denied boarding, according to People magazine.

