Who is DJ Soda? American Airlines controversy explained as Korean artist is kicked off flight over 'offensive' pants 

South Korean artist DJ Soda revealed that she was kicked off a flight in the US and "harassed" into removing her pants in public because they were dubbed "offensive" and "inappropriate."
Hwang So-hee, popularly known as DJ Soda, took to her social media handles on April 26 to explain how she was "harassed and humiliated" on the day after taking an American Airlines flight from New York to Los Angeles.
On her Twitter handle, the 36-year-old DJ wrote that she was "forced out of the plane" and was harassed to take her sweatpants off in front of the flight crew.
She went on to say that she "never had an issue" wearing the pants throughout her current North American music tour.
Hwang was wearing black sweatpants with the words "F***", "F*** YOU", and "F****N'" written all over them during the incident, which she said were sponsored by the fashion company Ripndip.
Soda said that the flight authorities did not have any problems with her clothing at the time of check-in or when she sat down in her seat.
Who is DJ Soda and what happened to her after she boarded the flight?
Born on April 7, 1986, DJ Soda was born in Seoul, South Korea. She was dubbed the hottest female artist on the Korean club scene. The 36-year-old has performed in cities like Bangkok, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Jakarta. She is especially known for her songs like 22 Cities and Stay Sweet.
When she was in college, she began DJing as a pastime while studying musical stage acting. In 2014, she dropped out to pursue DJing full-time.
As for her airport incident, she said that her troubles began immediately after she had boarded the plane.
DJ Soda revealed that she was approached by the flight staff and asked to pack up and leave the plane without any explanation. She was then asked to take the next flight after her pants were deemed "offensive."
Hwang, on the other hand, "pleaded" to stay on the plane because she wanted to travel to Los Angeles in time for a crucial meeting.
She added that even though she removed her "offensive" sweatpants in front of everyone, the staff refused to let her board the flight.
DJ Soda said she ultimately had to wear her pants inside out to finally be allowed to sit on the flight.
The artist, who is also a frequent headliner at Asian music festivals, concluded her post by stating she would boycott the airline.
This isn't the first time a celebrity's clothes have caused problems on a flight.
Aubrey O'Day, a reality TV star, said in 2019 that a male American Airlines flight attendant forced her to take off her top in front of other passengers because he found it insulting.
Olivia Culpo, an influencer and model, was ready to board an American Airlines trip to Cabo when she was informed she needed to "cover up" her clothing, which included a cardigan, sports bra, and biker shorts, or she would be denied boarding, according to People magazine.