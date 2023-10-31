What did John Anthony Miller do? Las Vegas man charged over anti-Semitic threats to Jewish senator Jacky Rosen

A 43-year-old man from Nevada, John Anthony Miller, allegedly threatened Jewish senator Jacky Rosen via several voicemails. Miller allegedly left several threatening voicemails to Rosen between October 11 and October 19, 2023.

A criminal complaint was launched against John and it stated that apart from threats, the voicemails contained profanity as well. John Anthony Miller was taken into custody on Thursday, October 26, 2023, and he made his first court appearance the next day on Friday, October 27, 2023. He was also charged with the allegations that were brought against him.

The Department of Justice confirmed the entire incident in a news release issued on October 30, 2023. Meanwhile, the FBI Las Vegas is currently investigating the matter.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of some anti-Semitic comments as well as threats. Discretion is advised.

John Anthony Miller allegedly threatened to abduct, assault, or kill Jewish senator Jacky Rosen

Expand Tweet

A Las Vegas, Nevada resident John Anthony Miller allegedly left multiple threatening voicemails for Jewish senator Jacky Rosen. In the voicemails, John reportedly used a lot of offensive and inappropriate content as he even threatened to abduct, murder, or assault Rosen.

In one of the voicemails, as he called the senator a "sellout," Miller went on to threaten her saying he will see her soon. The voicemail was full of profanities and Miller was heard saying:

"All these [expletive]ing lies is in your [expletive]ing hands, you [expletive]ing [expletive], and I’m gonna [expletive]ing see you soon, you [expletive]ing sellout [expletive]ing [expletive] [expletive],"

John Anthony Miller also went to Lloyd D. George Courthouse in Las Vegas, where he didn't cooperate with the security guards when he went to meet the senator. He was denied entry and following that, he began yelling profanities.

Expand Tweet

He then left some more voicemails for the senator on October 19, 2023, where he allegedly asked Jacky Rosen if she had any family members who were Israeli settlers. The 43-year-old also asked if Rosen would possibly make it legal for them to return to the US.

"...450 thousand of ‘em are American and are able to co-commit war crimes and come back and forth. Huh? Yeah, I-I-I pretty sure she is. Pretty sure she is. And she ain’t gon do a d*mn thing," Miller was heard saying in the voicemail

Miller also continued to say in the voicemails that the Senator allegedly let her own family members "kill the Palestinians and Christians in the West Bank."

"Senator, I’m sorry to say, but yah know what, you’re a piece of [expletive] and you’re gonna burn in [expletive]ing [expletive] for your [expletive]ing crimes," John Anthony Miller said.

Miller was charged with federal charges for his voicemails

John Anthony Miller was taken into custody on October 26, 2023, and was slapped with federal charges. These include one count of threatening a federal official.

A spokesperson for the senator's office said that the threats against public officials need to be taken seriously. The spokesperson added that the Senator trusted the US Attorney's office and the federal law enforcement to "handle the matter."

Expand Tweet

Multiple law enforcement agencies including Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the U.S. Capitol Police, are assisting the FBI Las Vegas. The case is an ongoing investigation, and authorities are trying to unearth details about the case and the allegations against Miller.

Miller's next court appearance is set for November 13, 2023, when he will appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna J. Youchah.