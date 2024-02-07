What did Joseph Hurley do? Suspect arrested following police standoff in Danvers Trailer park shooting

On February 5, 2024, 62-year-old Joseph Hurley was taken into custody for shooting a woman after which he barricaded himself inside a trailer in Danvers, Massachusetts. The suspect also reportedly fired at officers who responded. The shooting took place in the area of 98 Newbury Street.

WCVB-TV reported that the unidentified female victim contacted 911 and informed authorities that she had been shot. She was initially rushed to Beverly Hospital and later transported to a Boston hospital.

On February 6, 2024, Joseph Hurley was arraigned and is facing charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. CBS News reported that the victim is Joseph's wife.

Joseph Hurley allegedly admitted to a self-inflicted stab wound to his chest

NBC Boston reported that on February 5, 2024, authorities responded after the victim dialed 911 and mentioned being shot multiple times and escaping to a neighbor's trailer. Upon their arrival on the scene, the suspect fired at authorities through a window.

Authorities informed NBC10 Boston that they were notified of the shooting at 12:38 p.m., and the suspect was contained inside a trailer by 1:24 p.m. He was apprehended at 2:11 p.m. The incident involved a large police response, including a SWAT team.

Due to the shooting, U.S. Route 1 had to be closed down, and authorities asked the public to avoid the area. In a statement, Massachusetts State Police wrote,

"Male suspect is believed barricaded inside a trailer. A female shooting victim has been transported to a hospital. This is an ongoing situation; he public is asked to avoid the area."

WCVB-TV reported that on February 6, 2024, Joseph Hurley attended his arraignment in Salem District Court from a hospital bed via Zoom. As per prosecutors, he admitted to a minor self-inflicted stab wound to his chest.

According to the report by WCVB-TV, at the time of his arrest, Joseph had a handgun and a revolver without having a gun license. He also reportedly admitted to firing four shots at authorities who responded to the scene.

The report by WCVB-TV stated that Joseph Hurley was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing. In a dangerousness hearing, the prosecution asks a judge to hold a defendant without bail for up to 120 days.

Neighbors say the shooting stemmed from an argument over a pack of cigarettes

Boston 25 News reported that, according to neighbors, Joseph Hurley allegedly had an argument with his partner over a pack of cigarettes, following which he allegedly got violent. One of the neighbors, Ken Salvago, said,

“He was always talking but not this last month, I knew something was up. It just goes back to mental illness. He’s had it for a while, he was doing good for a while...just a ticking time bomb waiting to blow up.”

CBS News Boston reported that another neighbor, James Julian, said,

"It's kind of scary. Trailers are like aluminum cans. If they fire a shot it's going to go through like six of them. I'm glad I wasn't there. He's crazy. He's been in and out of jail for all of his life."

Neighbor Dave Zagranio told the outlet,

"I suspected a while back that something was going to develop out of them two, but I just didn't know it would come to anything like this because I don't know how he would've gotten ahold of a gun."

NBC Boston reported that the victim is in critical but stable condition.