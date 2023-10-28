Who is Adam Guillette? SWAT team carrying rifles searches home of man behind Harvard's 'doxxing truck', leaves netizens divided

Adam Guillette, the president of Accuracy in Media, continues to be in the spotlight after he led trucks outside Harvard students’ homes who had signed the controversial letter claiming Israel as the reason behind the Hamas conflict.

After the whole fiasco happened on Wednesday, 25 October, 2023, where a truck with giant LEDs displaying the names of the pro-Palestine students visited their homes, the masses crowded social media with their opinions. Some slammed Adam Guillette and his organization, while others sided with him.

However, just a day after the incident, Guillette's home was visited by a gun-toting SWAT team carrying orders to search his home.

The incident took place on Friday, October 27, 2023, around 1:30 PM. The New York Post claimed that the team arrived just after the authorities received a fake call from someone who claimed that Adam Guillette was pointing a gun at his wife’s head. However, at the time, Adam was not in town as he was attending a wedding with his wife in Texas.

Adam Guillette responded to the “false call” made and stated how he feels that the call was made by someone who wants him “killed,” due to the “doxxing truck” incident on Wednesday, led by Adam and his organization, Accuracy in Media.

Adam Guillette, the current president of Accuracy in Media, formerly held the position of vice-president of Development at Project Veritas, an organization dedicated to uncovering misconduct through investigative journalism. In addition, he has been a faculty member at the Leadership Institute since 2004.

Adam Guillette lives in Florida and has been featured in a number of publications for his work: Reactions of the netizens revealed as SWAT teams visit his house

Adam Guillette has been in the limelight ever since he released the names of the Harvard students who signed the pro-Palestine letter. He also deployed trucks outside their homes, with a giant LED stating “Harvard’s Leading Antisemites.”

Talking about the subject, Adam Guillette claimed that the organization had set up the vehicle near students' homes to combat antisemitism, with a focus on targeting group leaders rather than members.

While Adam has been in the news for a while now, his work has been written about in a number of publications. Guillette was chosen by Americans for Prosperity in 2007 to establish their Florida chapter, which achieved 150+ media mentions and prevented over $370 million in tax hikes within a year. The president of Accuracy in Media resides in Florida with his wife, Nikki.

However, as the news about the SWAT team carrying rifles to the home of Adam to search for it made headlines, social media was abuzz with varying opinions. With many siding with Adam, others slammed him. Comments on @NewYorkPost’s X (formerly Twitter) post read:

Social media users pick sides after SWAT team visits Guillette's house just a day after the "doxxing trucks" incident. (Image via Twitter)

Authorities have not revealed who made the call and have remained tight-lipped on the matter. Furthermore, a lot of comments also poured in on social media on Wednesday, after Adam deployed the “doxxing truck” outside the students’ houses.