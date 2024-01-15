What is Joyce Randolph's net worth? The last of The Honeymooners actress dies at 99

Joyce Randolph, the actress known for playing Trixie Norton in the popular sitcom The Honeymooners that aired in the 50s, has died at the age of 99. Widely regarded as a classic in the genre of TV comedies in the US, Joyce was the last living member of the cast before she passed away on January 13, 2024, and tributes have been pouring in on social media since the news spread.

The original Honeymooners aired for about 39 episodes in 1955, created by Jackie Gleason who also played one of the main characters, Ralph Kramden. Gleason passed away in 1987 aged 71.

The other main characters include Alice Kramden, initially played by Pert Kelton (1902-1968) before Audrey Meadows (1922-1996) took over the role, and Ed Norton, played by the Academy Award winner Art Carney.

Carney passed away in 2003, making Joyce Randolph, who played his wife, Trixie Norton, the last surviving member of the cast till her death over the weekend.

Fans of Joyce have flooded social media commemorating her legacy, with @JamesLNeibaur, calling her death "A very sad farewell" in a post on X.

At the time of her death in 2024, Joyce Randolph had a net worth of around $4 million.

Born in Michigan, Detroit to a Finnish father, Randolph was quickly dubbed the Greta Garbo of Detroit by critics after her success as Trixie in the famous sitcom.

Her acting career had started quite early and during her teenage years, she worked with Wayne University Workshop and was cast in a production of Stage Doors before moving to New York.

Once in the Big Apple, she started working on Broadway and landed parts in several television shows and ads. One of them in particular is an ad for Clorets chewing gum, which is where Joyce Randolph would first meet the popular actor and comedian Jackie Gleason.

Jackie would go on to cast Randolph in one of his sketches for the series Cavalcade of Stars, which would later become The Honeymooners. It is there that she would first start playing the beloved character of Trixie Norton, although Elaine Stritch was cast in the part before her.

Fans remember her very dearly. Here are some more reactions to her passing from social media.

Joyce Randolph became synonymous with the character of Trixie, so much so that she has gone on record claiming she found it difficult to get jobs later on due to how famous she was for that one role. Nonetheless, she would continue acting in theatre and commercials.

She married the marketing executive Richard Lincoln Charles in 1955 a day before the first The Honeymooners episode aired on TV. Richard passed away in 1997, and their son Randolph Richard Charles announced recently that Joyce Randolph had passed away in her sleep while in hospice care on January 13, 2024.