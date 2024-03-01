What did Julio Angel Rivera do? Multiple men arrested in connection to death of a woman thrown from a speeding truck

45-year-old Julio Angel Rivera has been accused of being involved in the tragic death of a woman who was tossed out of a speeding truck. The incident happened when police pursued a white GMC truck. Police first came across the victim when they were investigating the theft of a motorcycle.

Authorities have confirmed that they were looking for Rivera, as they suspected him of stealing the motorcycle. Apart from Rivera, police also took another man into custody, later identified as 36-year-old Michael Doudney. Officers tried administering life-saving measures to the victim. However, she succumbed to the injuries after being taken to the hospital.

On Tuesday, February 27, authorities searched for a suspect near Madison Avenue, Segrave, and North Streets. During the investigation, officers encountered the victim, who was then called Julio Angel Rivera. She was then seen getting into the white truck with five occupants.

Police attempted to approach the vehicle, and that was when it fled the area. As the car moved away fast, the victim was thrown out of it in the 600 block of Madison Avenue. A cop tried to save her but failed. The victim was soon rushed to the Halifax Health Medical Center, where she later died.

In the afternoon, authorities spotted an abandoned truck at Fifth Street and Coquina Drive. After looking for the suspects for a long time, authorities took Rivera shortly before midnight. They further charged him with grand theft auto and second-degree murder. He is booked into Volusia County Branch Jail without a bond.

WESH reported the statement of a witness sitting on her house's porch. Barbara Smith mentioned seeing the speeding truck and hearing a woman's cries. Smith added,

"She had the back door open, and she said, 'help! help!' I said, 'jump! jump!' and then they kept going and he sped up faster because the police were right behind him. She was screaming all the way down."

Law enforcement officials revealed that during the arrest, Julio Angel Rivera had consumed a large amount of pills. The case is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges might be filed against the suspect(s). The truck driver has been arrested, but his identity is not revealed.

Authorities have further urged the public to reach out to the authorities at the Daytona Beach Department at 368-671-5202 if they have any information regarding the tragic incident.

Police had discovered that this wasn't the first time that Rivera was in trouble. He has previously faced charges like felony battery, possession of a controlled substance, false imprisonment, and possession of ecstasy.

According to The Daytona Beach News-Journal, Julio Angel Rivera was also in jail for about two years for the charges against him. In September 2022, he was released from prison.