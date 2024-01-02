What did Kaelyn Alexis Surrell do? Charges explored as 18-year-old fire cadet arrested over planning arson attacks

18-year-old Kaelyn Alexis Surrell allegedly planned arson attacks and also carried a "hit list" with the names of several teachers and classmates on it. KCRG reported that Surrell had been slapped with charges after the allegations were highlighted recently. Kaelyn Alexis Surrell is currently being held on a bond of $5,000.

The arrest reportedly took place on December 26, 2023. According to authorities, Surrell wanted to harm the people named on the list in the arson attacks. She allegedly included the names of people with whom she had any confrontation. According to a complaint against her, the teenager could execute the attacks, as she is a firecader.

Iowa fire cadet, Kaelyn Alexis Surrell, has been accused of making a hit list of people that she reportedly wanted to harm in arson attacks

The year 2023 did not end on a positive note for several students and teachers of Sidney High School. A "hit list" containing many of their names became viral after a student, also a fire cadet, sent the same to another student through Snapchat. The suspected student, Kaelyn Alexis Surrell, was identified and taken into custody on December 23.

Expand Tweet

Law&Crime mentioned that according to a complaint against Surrell:

"T defendant, Kaelyn Surrell did have a phone conversation with a reporting party advising she had a ‘hit list’ for individuals to cause arson incidents towards."

The complaint further revealed:

"T list included other students and employees that are enrolled in the Sidney Community School District. Other individuals included on the list are people she had bad encounters with where she has a motive to carry out harming them."

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed the same during a press release. According to the sheriff's office, Surrell has been charged with seven counts of felony threat of terrorism.

The suspected teenager reportedly called someone and mentioned having the "hit list"

Police are looking into the matter and have yet to reveal additional details about the incident. FOX News reported that Kaelyn Alexis Surrell has been a fire cadet with the Shenandoah Fire Department. According to officials, she had sufficient knowledge to start a fire. The individual whom Surrell spoke about the "hit list" told the cops about her. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the school isn't in danger.

According to the police:

"[Tlist included] people she had bad encounters with where she has a motive to carry out harming them."

In a press release, cops said:

"Iis alleged that Surrell, a student at the Sidney High School, created a ‘hit list’ of students and staff at the school, as well as other individuals in the community. It is alleged that Surrell threatened to commit acts of Arson towards the people on this list."

The teenager has been arrested last month, (Image via @thebax33/X)

A mugshot had been taken of the suspect, Kaelyn Alexis Surrell, where she was seen flashing a smirk after getting arrested on the terrorism charges. Law enforcement officials immediately took action when they received the complaints about the "hit list" and the arson attacks.