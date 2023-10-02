What did Kanye say about Cardi B? 2018 interview remarks surface online, spark wild reactions

American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashionist Kanye West, popularly known as the former husband of Kim Kardashian, has recently come under scrutiny after one of his 2018 phone calls with an anonymous caller at the other end was leaked on X (formerly Twitter), on October 1.

The phone call was part of a documentary clip in which Kanye is seen telling the caller how fellow rapper Cardi B was an industry plant by the Illuminati Records. He further said:

“She don’t write her raps. She’s just there to sound as ignorant as possible.”

Kanye also took a dig at Atlantic Records for signing Cardi B as one of their lead rap artists. As soon as the clip went viral on social media, netizens had wild reactions to West’s remarks. While it is unconfirmed who first dug up the old clip, DJ Akademiks and TMZ were among the first to post it on X.

Expand Tweet

“Y’all calling him weirdo”: Kanye’s 2018 comments on Cardi B triggers bizarre online reactions

An unreleased documentary clip with an Episodes Entertainment stamp was leaked on Sunday over the internet. The clip reveals rapper Kanye West claiming that fellow rapper Cardi B was a plant by the Illuminati and that she didn’t compose her own raps. Instead, as per Ye, she just ignorantly made hit songs like F*ck ‘Em and Get Some Money.

A red-headed Kanye was seen talking over the phone in the documentary clip when he made such accusations against Cardi B.

“She’s literally replaced Nicki Minaj purposely…And now she doesn’t know what to do. She has no idea what the f*ck is going on. She thinks it’s just a blessing from the universe, it ain’t no f*cking blessing,” West was heard saying.

Ye also took a jab at Atlantic Records for signing Cardi B. He called Corey Gamble, the alleged boyfriend of his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner, a CIA executive and a business executive running Illuminati. In addition, Ye called Nas an off-beat rapper and pointed out how Teyana Taylor and Pusha T didn't deserve his music.

Since the footage started doing rounds on the internet, it triggered bizarre reactions from all social media users. Here are some reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In the wake of the viral clip, Cardi B took to X and shared Kanye’s 2022 interview with Jason Lee for the show Hollywood Unlocked. As part of this conversation, Ye was heard sharing his admiration for her.

“I have always believed in her since she was on the show. Period,” stated Ye.

Here, the show referred to Cardi B’s appearance on the reality show Love & Hip-Hop: New York from 2015 to 2017.

Expand Tweet

For those uninitiated, Cardi B and Ye collaborated in 2022 for her chartbuster song Hot Sh*t where another rapper Lil Durk also appeared. As per news.com.au, the viral clip may also be a part of an upcoming BBC documentary titled We Need To Talk About Kanye, slated to release in 2023.

Interestingly, this was not the first time West shared his frustrations about record producers and labels. In 2020, he took to X to condemn Universal Music Group for leaking his contract with them.