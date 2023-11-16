What did Keke Palmer's mom say about Usher? Leaked phone call audio sparks online meme fest 

Amidst news of Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's former relationship continuing to make headlines, a leaked recording mentioning Usher is circulating online. The audio clip, made public by DJ Akademics as per Hot New Hip Hop, featured a phone call between Jackson and Keke's mother, Ms. Sharon, who went off on the former and his family.

The conversation was allegedly secretly recorded by Keke's ex-partner and went viral on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. In the eight-minute-long clip, Sharon can be heard bad-mouthing Jackson while defending her daughter for the controversy with Usher. In the heat of the moment, she exclaimed:

"Usher is gay! You and your stupid *ss family don’t even understand the business. Usher is gay guys!!!"

However, she later said that this was a lie "to get Darius to stop abusing" her daughter.

On November 9, Palmer filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Darius after he trespassed into her home and threatened and physically attacked her. The pair confirmed their relationship back in March 2022 and Keke gave birth to their son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, in February 2023.

In July 2023, Plamer attended an Usher concert where she wore a black sheer gown. At the time Jackson publicly expressed his displeasure at her look. While the original post was deleted following a backlash, he doubled down on his opinions.

A month later, Palmer appeared in Usher's music video for Boyfriend, where she subtly called out Jackson for his comments. The pair separated soon after.

"Usher just catching all kind of strays": Internet users react to the leaked conversation

As the recording of the phone call went viral, netizens were quick to react to the OMG singer getting dragged into the controversy. They shared some humorous memes to poke fun at the audio. Here are some reactions seen on X:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @patientXwolf)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @JustifyMyLee)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @mizz_bossi1)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @itsmaliknaim)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @SpannDaMan)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @signatures_nj)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @sunflower7777)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Realren242)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @photos_by_vicky)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @itskenniken)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @CJTHEDJAY)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @thatskyren)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @kyasimone_)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Wen__59)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @karmel_xo)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Pinkluhhoney)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Th3yCallMeSliM)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @SheFell4Russia)

Just hours after the audio went viral, Keke's mother commented on Instagram user @theneighborhoodtalk's post regarding the conversation, stating that she lied about Usher during the conversation with Jackson.

Ms. Sharon explained that she was afraid for her daughter's safety and accused Jackson of illegally recording their conversation. In her conversation with TMZ, she stated that the recording was the tail end of a conversation where she asked him to leave several times which he did not heed.

No other comments were seen at the time of writing this article.