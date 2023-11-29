What is the Kevin G Sunflower meme? Viral TikTok trend explored 

TikToker Kevin G has garnered immense traction online after performing Post Malone’s Sunflower. The internet personality has amassed over one million followers on the video-sharing platform as netizens adore his sweet demeanor and warm personality. Sadly, he was bullied by the Fortnite community after performing the aforementioned song.

For those unversed, Kevin G is a young influencer who has taken TikTok by storm. Netizens thoroughly enjoy watching videos of him playing with his toys and participating in extracurricular activities. He suffers from osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), a rare condition that leads to his bones breaking easily, even without severe trauma or no apparent cause. The condition affects approximately 1 in 10,000 to 20,000 people worldwide.

Kevin G unintentionally became a meme after performing Sunflower

On November 11, 2023, the internet personality took to his TikTok platform @k3vingabor to upload a video of himself performing Post Malone’s hit track Sunflower in an orange and blue sweatsuit. The video quickly went viral and amassed over 10 million views in a few weeks.

Although the video was made with pure intentions, Kevin became a meme within the Fortnite community. According to Know Your Meme, netizens cropped him from the video and put him on a greenscreen, making it look like he was singing in different settings. Know Your Meme described the occurrence as the TikToker becoming an “exploitable meme.”

Kevin G was originally only trolled by Fortnite members, but his meme quickly took over TikTok as netizens placed him in random scenarios in videos.

At the time of writing this article, the social media personality had not addressed the vicious trolling. He continued to share snippets of his life across the internet.

This is not the first time he has become the butt of jokes online. He was relentlessly bullied on the internet a few months ago, with some reporting his account to TikTok to have him removed from the platform. In response, he said in a video:

“Why are some of you guys trying to get me banned on TikTok? I don’t understand I did nothing wrong to you. You know that I can’t play, I can’t run, I can’t hangout with friends outside, I can’t do a bunch of stuff because I can break something. And I have an online community so that I can share with and have friends, and you try to take that away from me. This isn’t fair.”

According to YouTuber Cellblocks2youtube, Kevin G said in a follow-up video that he had gathered more followers and positive messages online as many showed him support.