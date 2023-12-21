What did Kyle Bartram do? Roommate arrested after York County Children and Youth Services worker found dead

Kyle Bartram, a 37-year-old from New Oxford, has been accused of killing his 61-year-old roommate Keith Monn. The latter was an employee at York County Children and Youth Services. According to The Evening Sun, Monn's body was found on December 12, 2023, at their Jacqueline Drive House in Mount Pleasant.

The Pennsylvania State Police charged Kyle with criminal homicide and robbery on December 16, 2023, as per ABC 27. Kyle Bartram was reported denied bail and is currently in custody at Adams County Prison. His preliminary hearing date is slated for December 27, 2023.

Kyle Bartram allegedly beat the victim to death

ABC27 reported that on December 12, 2023, at about 12:15 pm, Pennsylvania State Police conducted a welfare check on a residence on Jacqueline Drive, Mount Pleasant Township. After they were unable to contact anyone from the residence, they entered the house on their own.

The welfare check was reported by a York County Children and Youth Services worker who claimed that Keith Monn hadn't contacted them that morning. The worker added that Monn suffered from heart issues as well.

Upon entering, troopers located the body of Keith Monn on the floor along with evidence of a struggle. His right arm reportedly seemed to be broken.

The Evening Sun reported that authorities also found bruises on Keith and a large amount of blood near his head, on the floor, and the wall. They also located more blood in the kitchen and blood splatter on the ceiling.

WGAL reported that the Adams County Coroner's Office revealed that Keith Monn was beaten to death with a blunt object. The authorities did not specify the object. ABC27 reported that the Adams County Coroner's Office ruled the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, and the manner was declared to be a homicide.

Keith Monn's friend, Joseph Harner, reportedly told authorities that Kyle Bartram was Keith's roommate since around 2019–2020 and also his emergency contact. Joseph also mentioned that earlier, Keith had discussed passing on his house and belongings to Kyle following his death.

Past charges against Kyle Bartram

The Evening Sun reported that in 2016, Kyle Bartram was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment following a domestic incident at a residence on Jacqueline Drive in Mount Pleasant Township. He only pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault in that case and was sentenced to two years of probation. Kyle reportedly tried to buy a handgun at Rural King in Hanover on November 14, 2023, and was denied due to a prior mental health commitment.

Kyle was charged in York City on December 12, 2023, with a felony count of materially false written statements and a misdemeanor charge of making a false statement under penalty. The latter charge was in regards to that attempted purchase of a firearm in Hanover.

ABC27 reported that the investigation into the death of Keith Monn remains active and ongoing. Pennsylvania State Police stated that they believe the case to be an isolated and targeted incident, which is not a threat to the public.