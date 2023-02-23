Why was Nas EBK arrested? New York rapper charged with terroristic threats over viral video 

Popular YouTuber and rapper Nas EBK was recently arrested and charged with assault and making terroristic threats. All of this happened as Nasir Valenzuela, (AKA Nas EBK) was filming a prank video for his YouTube channel at ShopRite in Rochelle Park.

At one point in the video, the rapper is heard seemingly threatening someone with a knife. He says:

"Walk towards me again, and I'll violate you.”

The Bronx resident was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Penns Grove on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The now-deleted video was uploaded on the platform on January 9, 2023. In the video, Nas can be seen walking up to ShopRite customers and employees and yelling at them loudly.

"You think you tough bro?": Nas EBK in hot waters after viral video shows him threatening to "stab" someone

From taking the hat of a ShopRite employee to engaging in a verbal argument, the aspiring New York rapper's video caused quite a stir online. He later explained that it was all just a part of the prank video.

However, Rochelle Park police have alleged that the YouTuber pointed a knife at an individual and threatened them.

The trouble began when the rapper tried to prank a couple by claiming that their baggage was his. As the man became protective and tried to confront Nas EBK, he began saying:

“We joking bro, it’s a joke… I’ll beat you up, stop playing with me.”

He then pulled out a knife, which made the situation even more tense. He said:

“What? I’ll stab you right now. How you feeling? How you feeling? What? You think you tough bro?”

The person shooting the video quickly tried to defuse the situation and calm Nasir Valenzuela, but in vain, as the rapper could be heard saying:

“I’ll stab your face right now, what, look, what you trying to do? Stop playing with me. I’ll cut your face open.”

The video, which was posted last month, had more than 450,000 views.

Nasir Valenzuela has now been charged with possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, simple assault, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. He is currently in custody at Bergen County Jail.

Nas EBK is a well-known face, as he currently has over 127,000 followers on Instagram. As per Nas’ Instagram bio on the platform, the page is run by his team. Soon after his arrest, a picture was uploaded on the platform with the caption:

“Too much chattin Ebk be back soon 🤫 FREE DA RI$KTAKER”

While it is unclear at the moment as to how the authorities will proceed in the case, many social media users are now rallying for Nas to be set free, claiming that he is innocent and the behavior was just a part of the act.

There have been no updates regarding the case yet.

