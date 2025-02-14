What is Lainey Wilson’s net worth? Country singer reportedly engaged to former NFL player Devlin Hodges

On Wednesday, February 12, country singer Lainey Wilson took to Instagram to announce that she was engaged to former NFL player Devlin “Duck” Hodges. The news comes after she performed at the 2025 Grammys.

In the social media post, Lainey Wilson shared a series of romantic photos and videos while referring to the track 4x4xU, which is from her latest album, Whirlwind. The first image she shared was of her and her 28-year-old fiancé holding hands while standing in front of a picturesque building.

She also shared several close-up images of the duo surrounded by candles and roses. In another set of black and white photos, the duo shared a kiss, while another one saw Hodges holding a small cowboy hat while Wilson proudly showed off her ring.

The musician also shared a short video of herself walking down the stairs and saying “boo” as she flaunted her hand in front of the camera.

People magazine reported that the duo began dating in 2021. However, they did not make their relationship public until May 2023, when Hodges accompanied Wilson to the ACM Awards.

Lainey Wilson boasts a net worth of $4 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Lainey Wilson has amassed a fortune through her music career and businesses

Lainey Wilson signed a record contract with BBR Music Group in 2018. Since then, she has released two smash hit albums, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ and Bell Bottom Country, in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

She has landed on Billboard’s country charts numerous times, with songs like Never Say Never, Heart Like a Truck, Watermelon Moonshine and Save Me among others making the list. Her album Bell Bottom Country also made it to the 51st spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Lainey Wilson also made it to the Canadian Country Chart and UK Country Albums chart.

In 2023, the singer opened for fellow country star Luke Combs for his world tour.

She also dabbled in acting by joining the Yellowstone cast for their fifth season, playing Abby.

In May 2024, Lainey Wilson announced the opening of her own bar and restaurant, Bell Bottoms Up, located in the heart of Nashville.

She partnered with TC Restaurant Group to open the coveted three-story venue which has since been opened. She told Billboard:

“I’m so excited to announce Bell Bottom Up, which will be opening last this summer. I’ve always wanted to create a destination for all my fans to visit and create new memories at, in the heart of country music city."

She added:

"So, to have a permanent destination in Nashville, is such a dream come true. I can’t wait for all my Wild Horses to get to experience my home away from home.”

Meanwhile, Devlin “Duck” Hodges played professional football with the Pittsburgh Steelers for two years before joining the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. He then played with the Canadian Football League team, Ottawa Redblacks, until 2022.

Since retiring from the game, Hodges has taken a keen interest in real estate. He has worked with Mossy Oak Properties and Myers Cobb Realtors.

