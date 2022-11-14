Who plays Abby in Yellowstone season 5? Meet country star Lainey Wilson

Season 5 of Yellowstone is currently streaming on the Paramount Network. While the exploits of the Dutton family are keeping audiences glued, it's the character of Abby that has particularly caught everyone’s attention. This is due to the fact that the actor playing that role is none other than noted country music star Lainey Wilson.

The neo-Western drama marks her acting debut. Abby plays the role of a musician and a friend to Bethany "Beth" Dutton (Kelly Reilly).

Where does Abby, played by Lainey Wilson, fit in the Yellowstone storyline?

In the first episode of season 5 itself, viewers see Beth interacting with Abby, where the latter expresses her disinterest in dating cowboys. That’s when Ryan (Ian Bohen), a livestock agent and Yellowstone’s ranch hand, enters and asks Abby for a dance.

When she refuses, he persuades her, and finally, Abby relents to dance to a song. Since Beth's character is finally married to Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), this season might focus on the Abby-Ryan romance.

Viewers are already loving the chemistry between Bohen and Wilson in Yellowstone. Further, Abby and Walker (Ryan Bingham) may team up to create some noteworthy music as the show progresses. So, is there a love triangle in the offing?

While talking to a publication, Wilson had said,

“I think you would be shocked to see what happens.”

Wilson on her character and casting

In an interview, the artist said that she was given “very little character description,” and so she simply “made up” a few things on her mind about Abby.

“I just kind of assumed, where is she from? Of course, she's going to sound like this [gestures at herself] and where's someone who sounds like this from? Louisiana.”

Wilson also shared that Abby isn’t much different from her, but the experience of facing the camera was "a totally different world."

Talking of her “awesome” co-star Bingham, she said:

“I just think he is so talented, both as a singer and actor, I think he can do it all. It's so cool to be able to be around people who just like to be creative because that's what I like to do.”

Show co-creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan sketched out the role of Abby “specifically” for Wilson. This was after her music was featured in the show and the duo “bonded over horses.” Abby shared,

“Taylor Sheridan… called me back in February… and he said, ‘I want to create a role specifically for you. That means I get to share my music. You’re dang right, let’s do it.'”

Interestingly, Wilson will be crooning to her own songs in Yellowstone season 5, making it a double bonanza for her fans. However, she has been roped in just as a guest and is not a permanent character on the show.

Wilson’s early life and career

The Louisiana native released her debut album in 2014, and her second one came in 2016. Born to a farmer and a teacher, Wilson grew up in a town that had a little over 200 inhabitants.

Lainey Wilson @laineywilson #BellBottomCountry is out! Bell bottom country is country with a flare. It’s about what makes you & me unique. It’s how we live our lives & tell our stories. I’ve lived quite a bit of life & have some stories to share with this record. I hope y’all dig it! laineywilson.lnk.to/BellBottomCoun… #BellBottomCountry is out! Bell bottom country is country with a flare. It’s about what makes you & me unique. It’s how we live our lives & tell our stories. I’ve lived quite a bit of life & have some stories to share with this record. I hope y’all dig it! laineywilson.lnk.to/BellBottomCoun… https://t.co/7cilQJi0Zr

Wilson said she became interested in country music after listening to songs by legendary musicians Buck Owens and Glen Campbell throughout her growing years. Dolly Parton and Lee Ann Womack have also influenced her art.

Her breakthrough song, Things a Man Oughta Know, came six years after her first album and earned her an Academy of Country Music Award, among other accolades.

She released her second major label studio album, Bell Bottom Country, in October 2022 and is right now enjoying her Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year wins at the recently concluded CMAs.

