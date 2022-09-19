"We both don't take ourselves too seriously" - Country music star Luke Bryan gets candid about hosting CMAs with Peyton Manning

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning will be adding Country Music Award co-host to his vast resume. It was announced recently that Manning and country music superstar Luke Bryan will host the Country Music Awards in November.

The former NFL quarterback and Bryan have been friends for quite a few years and their collaboration on the upcoming award show is likely to be good entertainment.

Bryan recently told FOX News Digital that although Peyton Manning isn't a member of the country music industry, he has a big enough presence in the entertainment industry to be a good co-host.

Bryan also said that their friendship should allow for a good dynamic and great entertainment.

"Peyton is just a ginormous figure and a ginormous star. Through the years, we've become pretty good friends and worked on some stuff together. It's going to be fun to share the stage with him and see him get a little nervous out there running to helping me run the CMA Awards.

"We both don't take ourselves too seriously. And he's obviously been in front of the TV. He's just always done really well in front of the camera, and he's a longtime fan of country music. I think us being on stage will be able to, you know, have a lot of fun with the crowd and just make it a really special night."

The Country Music Awards will take place on November 8, 2022, and will be telecasted on ABC.

Has Peyton Manning ever hosted a show before?

When Peyton Manning co-hosts the Country Music Awards alongside Luke Bryan in November, it won't be the first time that he has hosted a show like this.

The first award show that the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback hosted was the ESPY's in July 2017. The ESPY's is an annual award show broadcast on ESPN, which honors the best athletes of the previous year.

His opening monologue for the ESPY's had everyone laughing and it should be the same for his next hosting job as well.

Besides the ESPY's, Manning has also appeared as a host on NBC's iconic weekend late-night show, Saturday Night Live. He first hosted SNL in March 2007.

He appeared on the show again in 2015 as part of the 40th Anniversary of SNL. This past March also, he appeared in a segment of SNL which went viral after he shared his love for the show Emily in Paris.

