What led to Claude Tiller Jr.'s resignation? Green Bay School District Superintendent's radio interview released on Facebook

The footage of a radio talk show interview featuring former Green Bay School District Superintendent Dr. Claude Tiller Jr. has been made available by the Board of Education of the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPSD). On February 17, the school board unanimously accepted Dr. Tiller's resignation following his placement on paid administrative leave due to his remarks while appearing on WAOK in Atlanta.

Dr. Tiller's remarks on a radio program were recorded and made public on Wednesday afternoon, February 21. As per sources like NBC26, Facebook live-streamed the whole interview, including Dr. Tiller's exchanges with the host throughout the commercial breaks. The board is looking into his remarks while his microphone was still on during Atlanta radio's advertising breaks.

Claude Tiller Jr.'s recent radio interview became the cause of his resignation

Superintendent of the Green Bay School District, Dr. Claude Tiller, resigned in the wake of an investigation into remarks he made on a radio broadcast in February. It took him less than two weeks to resign from the radio show date.

Dr. Claude Tiller Jr. visited Atlanta in the first week of February as part of an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) recruitment drive. He appeared on a talk show radio program on 1380 WAOK when he was there. The program, called the "REALationship Talk," was hosted by Dr. Adrienne Berry.

According to the station's Facebook page, the subject of Tiller's interview was navigating educational leadership. While on the air, he allegedly spoke negatively about his coworkers, the district's teachers, and the Green Bay community. According to WBAY, addressing one of the staff members, Claude Tiller Jr. said,

“What happens is, they do come but then they leave because there is no sense of community and shame on us for not embracing them and formulating a community. This young brother in back of me, brother Nico, he’s one of the few when I first came on board, we hugged and we dapped each other".

The Superintendent of the Green Bay School District further said,

"Now his principal of the high school is coming after him because they say, ‘Oh you that close to Dr. Tiller, he comes in here and speaks to you, you don’t speak to us'.

“So now they are coming after him, so I got to move this brother somewhere else, just to protect this young brother, because this wicked witch, she signed, she’s leaving at the end of this year, she’s moving on. She’s doing everything in her power to get him.”

The host, Dr. Adrienne, then said,

“And that’s the kind of stuff that really happens and people don’t want to have those conversations”.

After that, the public found out on Monday, February 12, that Claude Tiller Jr. was being investigated for his remarks on the radio show. The School Board then met for its regularly scheduled work session that evening. However, Tiller, who normally attends, wasn't there.

As per WBAY, Dr. Claude Tiller Jr. included a document with the recorded release on Wednesday, February 22, saying he made the remarks informally and outside the official parameters of the radio program. However, after that, Claude Tiller Jr. submitted his resignation, which the board accepted.

