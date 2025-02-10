What is the legal age of marriage in Massachusetts? Kanye West draws criticism online for seemingly supporting R. Kelly

In yet another social media meltdown, Kanye West seemingly posted in support of incarcerated rapper R. Kelly. On Sunday, February 9, 2025 (during Super Bowl LIX), Ye took to his X account to declare he would be speaking about Kelly before writing:

"MARRIAGE AGE (W/ PARENTAL CONSENT) IN MASSACHUSETTS IS 14."

Although West didn't clarify what point he was making exactly, the post included a picture of Kelly, who's been sentenced to prison for child s*x abuse and child p*rnography. Additionally, Kelly reportedly married the late R&B singer Aaliyah when she was 15 and he was 27.

R. Kelly Sentenced In Chicago Federal Court After September Conviction (Image via Getty)

According to the Massachusetts government website, which cites MGL c.207, s. 25, a person under 18 cannot marry without parental consent. However, in 2022, the law was amended to prohibit anyone under 18 from marrying, regardless of parental consent.

Needless to say, Kanye's fans were enraged:

"Now you’re defending p*dophiles? That’s just f**king disgusting," one wrote.

"Defending abusers just makes me think..." another added.

"DISGUSTING, ALMOST YOUR DAUGHTERS AGE," a person reacted.

"NAH THIS IS BEYOND CROSSING THE LINE YE," another stated.

Kanye posted several controversial tweets before his X account was taken down

Earlier this week, Kanye West shared a series of tweets promoting anti-Semitic rhetoric, his wife Bianca, Diddy, and even praising Hitler. Many of his posts came with a "sensitive content" warning. In one of his posts, he explained he didn't trust any "Jewish person," adding:

"I can say whatever the f**k I wanna say forever."

He shared several h*mophobic posts, laden with slurs, before adding that anti-Semitism was "some bullsh*t Jewish people" made up. Ye went ahead and tweeted:

"Some of my best friends are Jewish and I don't trust any of them."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@@aziz0nomics)

In a separate post, Kanye asserted that racist stereotypes existed because they were true, adding that "slavery was a choice." At one point, the Donda artist rhetorically questioned his followers about what they would do in response to his remarks, suggesting that they would cancel his promotional and record deals. He was referencing big brands like Gap, Adidas, and Balenciaga, which cut ties with him over a similar rant back in 2022.

Kanye also addressed the criticism he received for his wife Bianca Censori's outfit (wearing a sheer see-through dress) at the 2025 Grammys red carpet. Claiming that he had "dominion over (his) wife," he wrote:

"This ain't no woke as feminist sh*t shes with a billionaire why would she listen to any of you dumb a*s broke b*tches. People say the red carpet look was her decision, yes I don't make her do nothing she doesn't want to but she definetly wouldn't have been able to do it without my approval."

In another post, Kanye called for Diddy to be released. He even called out other celebrities for not supporting the rapper. Diddy is currently detained and awaiting trial for s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Expand Tweet

On Sunday (during the Super Bowl), Kanye's X account was suspended, not before rumors of X-owner Elon Musk unfollowing the rapper began circulating. Ahead of his departure from the platform, he thanked Musk for letting him rant, calling it "cathartic."

What happened to R. Kelly?

After decades of accusations of s*xual misconduct, federal authorities began an investigation into R. Kelly. He was eventually arrested in July 2019 and convicted of s*x trafficking and racketeering in September 2021. The R&B artist was found guilty of child s*x abuse (2022) and child p*rnography (2023). He is currently serving a 31-year sentence.

According to a June 2022 report by Fox 5, R. Kelly and the late singer Aaliyah dated in the 1990s and secretly married in August 1994. At the time, she was just 15, while Kelly was 27. According to the outlet, the pair married with a license falsely listing Aaliyah as 18 and identifying her as "Jane Doe."

Fox 5 suggests that after her parents discovered their marriage, they quickly had it annulled. Per the publication, at the time, the media portrayed Aaliyah as a "teen seductress" rather than a victim of R. Kelly's.

