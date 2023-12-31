What is Legionnaires disease? Symptoms explored amid concerning New Hampshire incident 

A Massachusetts resident died from Legionnaires disease, a severe case of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria. They were diagnosed with bacterial lung infection shortly after their stay at the Mountain View Grand Resort in New Hampshire’s Whitefield.

Another case of the disease along with this was recently identified at the resort, concerning an out-of-state resident. It was not clarified by the New Hampshire Department of Health whether the two affected individuals contracted the bacteria at the resort.

Expand Tweet

One can get Legionnaires’ disease when Legionella bacteria goes inside the body through the respiratory system. This type of pneumonia commonly affects the lungs, gut (gastrointestinal tract), and brain. It also causes Pontiac fever — an acute illness that has flu-like symptoms.

The bacteria causing this illness can be found in soil and water. Some of the infections can also be generated from faucets, hot tubs, cooling towers, showers, heating and cooling systems, dirt, and intubation during surgery. It can be contracted through the water used in these systems in large buildings such as hotels, or hospitals. This disease can be fatal.

Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease explored as New Hampshire case surfaces

The common symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease include shortness of breath, cough, fever, headaches, muscle aches, and a few other side effects seen in common cases of pneumonia. It can also cause nausea, diarrhea, confusion, hemoptysis or coughing up blood, and stomach pain. The symptoms start to show in 2 to 14 days after being exposed to the bacteria.

In certain cases, the Legionella bacteria is likely to infect. For example, if an individual is older than 50, has a weakened immune system, smokes cigarettes, has been a smoker, and has a long-term respiratory illness e.g., emphysema or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Expand Tweet

Some medical conditions such as diabetes, HIV, kidney or liver disease, and cancer can also make an individual vulnerable to Legionella bacteria.

If an individual has been living in a long-term care facility or has recently stayed in a hospital, has had a recent surgery that required anesthesia or has received a recent organ transplant — they are also prone to contracting Legionnaires’ disease.

Expand Tweet

A spokesperson at the New Hampshire hotel that identified the two cases of this disease, told Boston 25:

“Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa is fiercely committed to the well-being of all those who walk through the door. The state confirmed they cannot be certain where these individuals contracted their infection, and we are working closely with the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services and New Hampshire Department of Environmental services to determine if the two individuals were affected as a result of visiting the property in Fall of 2023.”

The spokesperson added that the hotel was continuing to follow its consistent and strict protocols to ensure their guests and employees’ health and safety. The hotel is awaiting the results of a test recently conducted to determine the potential source of the disease.