What is the Pooh Pathology test? How to take the TikTok personality test, explained 

A new quiz called the ‘Pooh Pathology Test’ is going viral on social media. The test claims to determine if the user is suffering from any mental health disorder based on the character they resemble the most from the cartoon franchise, Winnie the Pooh.

In a research conducted by two professors, Dr. Kevin Gordon and Dr. Sarah E. Shea, and their associates, they studied seven characters from the cartoon series and concluded that each character could be defined by a definite psychological diagnosis. The paper was published in the journal of the Canadian Medical Association.

The quiz (Image via IDRlabs)

According to the professors, the TV series has seven clear conditions on display, including depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, attention deficit disorder, autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Based on the professors’ findings, IDRlabs.com created a quiz. It asks each participant to respond to 33 questions and see which character from the cartoon they reflect the most. Based on the character, the participant can see which psychological condition they might possibly have.

How to take the Pooh pathology test?

The first step is to visit this link: https://www.idrlabs.com/pooh-pathology/test.php

A brief description of what the quiz is about is written on the home page. The website says

"Which Winnie the Pooh character do you resemble? For each of the following statements, indicate how well it applies to you below."

Right underneath this, statements appear, which individuals must either agree or disagree with. However, there are a few markers to let one decide the intensity of their response.

Participants can answer by moving the slider and placing it on the level they see fit.

Here are some examples of the statements:

I often think that interactions with other people are just more trouble than they're worth.

I am uncomfortable around strangers and sometimes fantasize that they will hurt me.

When I feel overwhelmed by my senses, I have to isolate myself to shut them down.

I am often told that I am a very "correct" and respected person.

Each page consists of one statement. After participants answer each question, they will get the option to go back and change their answers if required. Once have answered all 33 questions, they can press the 'Finish' button to see the results.

The results will show how much a participant relates to each of the seven Winnie the Pooh characters. The numbers will be shown in percentages. The character with the highest percentage will be the determining factor of the participant's possible psychological condition.

The test results can be shared on Facebook and Twitter and one can also retake the quiz.

People have been sharing their results on Twitter:

Bedits @RyanBEdits Nothing like taking a Winnie the Pooh pathology test to find out m I’m autistic Nothing like taking a Winnie the Pooh pathology test to find out m I’m autistic https://t.co/VWLpC93BHM

~ krystle ~ @eternalryding took a winnie the pooh pathology test to see what character i related to the most & my result was who i thought it was going to be which is probably why piglet was always my favorite took a winnie the pooh pathology test to see what character i related to the most & my result was who i thought it was going to be which is probably why piglet was always my favorite 😅 https://t.co/BkGWiTqKW2

Emily K 🌸 @EmilyrKerr #mentalhealth #MentalHealthAwareness I did the Pooh bear pathology test and this is what I got. I feel like this is so wrong. The only one that seems right is anxiety 🤣🤦🏼‍♀️ #poohpathologytest I did the Pooh bear pathology test and this is what I got. I feel like this is so wrong. The only one that seems right is anxiety 🤣🤦🏼‍♀️ #poohpathologytest #mentalhealth #MentalHealthAwareness https://t.co/DsSIk96OUd

Which condition does each character represent?

According to the research study, Pooh represents ADD. These character traits include being forgetful, distracted, disorganized, and inattentive. Pooh is said to get easily lost in his own world and lose track of his actions. He also has obsessive fixations and a short attention span. He works on impulse and his attempts at getting something he wants are poorly thought out.

Winnie the Pooh (Image via Everett)

Piglet represents anxiety disorder. He spends a lot of time worrying excessively about a lot of things. Piglet finds it difficult to control his fears. People who closely resemble this character may have a tendency to overthink and get stuck in negative thought loops.

Participants who get Rabbit might have obsessive-compulsive disorder. They have an obsession with wanting things to be in their designated places and they get upset when things are unorganized.

Eeyore represents depression. This character stays depressed most days. He never makes an attempt to develop a positive outlook on life or try to be cheerful. His depression is his default state rather than an occasional phase.

Tigger represents attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. He emits an abnormally high energy level which causes him to interrupt others’ business and intrude on their matters. He also has a habit of blurting out answers before the question is even completed.

Tigger (Image via YouTube/Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Roo is associated with autism. He is a character who isn’t aware of what is going on around him. He is mentally shut in. Roo is also unaware of social cues. He oscillates between being reckless and overenthusiastic.

Christopher Robin represents schizophrenia. He has conjured up a fantasy world where he believes he can interact with animals through spoken language.

Pooh and Robin (Image via Disney)

While many users online were not at all surprised to see the results as they already anticipated having some of the conditions, others could not relate to the character they got. Nevertheless, a lot of other netizens are taking the quiz for fun and are retaking it if they are not satisfied with the answers.

However, this test only provides collected information on personality styles that researchers can use for educational purposes. It is important to note that these types of tests do not carry any concrete proof whatsoever. If an individual is concerned after taking the quiz, they can always seek professional consultation.

Poll : 0 votes