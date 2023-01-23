Where to find TikTok's soldier, poet or king quiz? How to play the viral game revealed 

A viral quiz to find out whether you are a soldier, poet or king is doing rounds on TikTok. The video-sharing platform is one such place that never fails to disappoint with its entertaining content. Be it a viral makeup hack or a quiz, the platform has made sure to hook its users to it.

Netizens are sharing videos of the results of the soldier, poet, or king quiz on TikTok and if you are wondering where and how to play this viral quiz then this will be of your help.

Where to find TikTok's soldier, poet or king quiz?

The quiz is available on the uQuiz website, which is popular for its trending quizzes. There are a number of other quizzes on the site like what human emotion are you, what's your red flag, and which stereotype are you, among others.

Are you a soldier, poet or king quiz (Snip from uQuiz)

How to play this viral quiz?

First, you need to go to the uQuiz website, then, click on the top quizzes option. Once you are done with that, you will see the option of Are you a soldier, a poet, or a king quiz. Now, click on that and the page will redirect you to the quiz page.

Now, let's get to know how to play this quiz:

Step 1: Enter your name on the page.

Step 2: Once done with that, click on the start quiz option.

Step 3: In the next step, you need to give answers to questions like what is duty? if you were to hold a crown, among others.

Step 4: After answering all the questions, the answer to whether you are a king, soldier or poet will be shown.

Step 5: Take a screenshot of the answer and you can go ahead and make a video on TikTok. Thank us later :)

Result of the quiz (Snip from uQuiz)

Note: There will be a set of 20 questions, so be prepared to answer them all.

You can also click here to find the quiz.

What were the other quizzes that went viral on TikTok?

Notably, this is not the first time a game from uQuiz has gone viral on TikTok. Earlier, quizzes like what human emotion are you, could I fall in love with you, and others gained popularity on the internet.

Some quizzes on this platform are in Russian and if you are unable to understand them, you can change the language to English by clicking on the language option.

