What is a lionhead rabbit? Florida neighborhood welcomes 'cute' invasion 

Florida has recently been invaded by lionhead rabbits all over the roads in Jenada Isles, a community with 81 homes. As reported by USA Today, the lionhead rabbits are close to 100 in number but are multiplying by the second, as the female can give birth to 2-6 offspring every month.

While they are not dangerous, residents still describe them as “destructive.” This is because these rabbits have been chewing the wiring of the area and causing a lot of nuisance. Many residents have also reported that these creatures have dug holes and left droppings on the sidewalk.

It is also not advised for these rabbits to be outdoors, as these are indoor creatures and can be harmed by cats, cars, and even the city's heat. Associated Press reported that a backyard breeder left these creatures on the road about two years back when she moved away from the area.

A real estate agent, Alicia Griggs, spoke up on the issue and claimed that these are exotic pets, so they are “complicated.”

“People don’t realize they’re exotic pets, and they’re complicated. They have a complicated digestive system, and they have to eat a special diet. You can’t just throw any table scraps at them,” Griggs said.

The creatures can be identified by manes around their head and thick fur. The lionhead rabbit is a fairly new rabbit breed, as the American Rabbit Breeders Association (ARBA) approved them in 2014. Being smaller than the usual size of rabbits, these fancy creatures are known to be wonderful pets, as they are friendly and gentle with adults and kids.

Florida city commission has voted to exterminate the lionhead rabbits

Lionhead rabbits sit on the sidewalk (Image via AP)

Some “cute” invaders have attacked Flordia, as over 100 lionhead rabbits are roaming loose on the streets of Jenada Isles. As these creatures continue to cause menace in society, the authorities are working hard to move the lionhead rabbits from the streets. This also includes the city commission voting to exterminate these invaders.

The commission also received an estimated $8000 from a trapping company in April. The same has also been considered because the authorities claimed that since these rabbits are increasing in number very swiftly, they can also be a problem for the traffic, as they have made their way on all the streets of the area.

Alicia Griggs is also raising close to $40,000 to capture, vaccinate and even provide these animals shelter. However, Monica Mitchell of East Coast Rabbit Rescue claimed it is not easy to capture them and then find them a new home.

At the moment, it is not known what the action plan of the authorities and the city commission will be. However, several social media users are commenting on the videos of these rabbits. While some are gasping at the cuteness of these creatures, others are expressing how they should not be let loose on the streets.