What did Lucrecia Koiyan do? Viral TikTok of healthcare worker twerking on top of disabled patients sparks outrage

Lucrecia Koiyan, best known as Cresha Malu on TikTok has been arrested on January 23 by the Loganville, Georgia Police Department for dancing suggestively over a disabled person’s head. She is facing one felony count of exploitation of a disabled person and, as per Fox 5 Atlanta, she was being held at Walton County Jail.

The 19-year-old healthcare worker made headlines after she posted since-deleted videos of herself seemingly twerking on the heads of two patients. Lucrecia Koiyan was dressed in scrubs and wearing a stethoscope as well at the time, indicating that she was on duty.

One of the videos included her reportedly dancing on a man who was seated in a bathtub. In another video, she danced on what appears to be the head of another patient in a wheelchair. The Shade Room also reported that she was seen putting something in one of the patients’ mouths while dancing on top of them.

As per Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry, Cresha Malu is facing charges only for one of the videos at the moment. However, he told news outlets that the police were “looking at both of them.”

Law enforcement believe that the healthcare worker was working at an in-home adult daycare program. It remains unclear whether she was a licensed health care professional and there are other alleged victims.

Loganville Police Department shared a press release following the arrest of Lucrecia Koiyan

The Loganville Police Department shared in a press statement that Lucrecia Koiyan was arrested on January 23 after they became aware of her controversial TikTok videos. They added:

“A criminal investigation was initiated, which resulted in the execution this morning of both a search warrant and arrest warrant for the female.”

While speaking to ABC affiliate WSB, Dick Lowry expressed his revulsion over Koiyan dancing on one of the patients. He said:

“When I watched it, disgusted is the only word I know. He is disabled and then making the video and posting it to social media for your own benefit is the exploitation of that person.”

Lowry has also since confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing.

The Neighborhood Talk shared a TikTok video of Cresha Malu which appeared to have been taken prior to her arrest. In the same, the healthcare worker defended herself by stating that the patient did not feel uncomfortable by her actions. She said in a TikTok video:

“It is not what it is, trust and believe. All I gotta say now is angles play a big part, we gonna get to that another time okay.”

Cresha then addressed the allegations of s*xual assault she was facing by netizens. She said:

“All type of dumb sh*t… trust and believe… he was very aware and comfortable with me so y’all need to stop coming to conclusions even though I see how it looks but trust me it’s not that. Enough is enough. Stay tuned.”

It remains unclear whether Lucrecia Koiyan is being held without bond at the time of writing this article.

