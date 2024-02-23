What is Luke Littler's walkout song? 17-year-old Darts star details retirement plans 3 months after turning pro

Luke Littler, the 17-year-old prodigy, is making waves in the world of professional darts. He has made headlines again for his walkout song choice and unexpected retirement plans.

The teenager from Warrington made headlines with his walkout song, "Greenlight" by Pitbull ft. Flo Rida and LunchMoney Lewis. Some suggested that he change his music choice, as per Liverpool Echo News.

However, amidst the buzz surrounding his career, Littler dropped a bombshell by detailing his retirement plans three months after turning professional. His plans came as a surprise since he recently became a household name in the PDC World Championship final, as per The Sun.

As per the publication, Luke Littler made history at the World Darts Championship and was nicknamed "The Nuke."

Darts prodigy Luke Littler reveals retirement plans amid criticism of walkout song choice

Luke Littler at 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship (Image via Getty)

Born on January 21, 2007, Luke Littler is an English darts player professional who plays in Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) events. On January 2, 2024, Littler reached the PDC final championship after beating Rob Cross 6-2, as seen in The Guardian.

As per Talk Sport, Littler has won £252,000 ($ 319662) in 2024. However, the young player is already talking about his retirement plans. While speaking to The Times, he said,

"I've been playing a long time in the juniors, in the old British Darts Federation. I might just do ten or fifteen years and retire if I've had enough."

He further added while addressing other players who have been at the top for many years, and Luke Littler had been on my top for the past few months only for the "first" time, he said,

"All these players have been on top for many years — this is my first. In years to come, I'll be used to the circuit, used to going to this place, that place. People say you learn from your losses, so this is what I'm going to be doing now."

He further said,

"Playing against these guys every week. People are going to think I'm the guy to beat, but, to me, that was only what it was like on the junior darts circuit. Whenever I did lose, it was a big shock."

Littler announced his retirement (Image via Getty)

Throughout the tournament, which ended on January 3, 2024, Luke Littler walked in on "Greenlight" by Pitbull ft. Flo Rida and LunchMoney Lewis, which netizens think was not the right choice for the "walkout" anthem.

Many users on X think that Littler should get a better song, with some even calling it the worst entry music in history.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Amidst the choice of walkout song, Littler's retirement announcement has sparked mixed reactions among fans and pundits as he is the youngest player to reach the finals and won plaudits from his idol Phil "The Power" Taylor, as seen in The Sky.

In 2024, Luke Littler was included in the Premier League, where he sat third in the table behind Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith. With the winning prize of £252,000 ($ 319662) alone in 2024, he has decided to retire after ten or fifteen years, as seen in Talk Sport.