What did Lvndmark do? Cheating drama explored as allegations spark wild reactions on Twitter

Twitch streamer Lvndmark went viral online after fellow content creator Stephanie Cavinder alleged that the former cheated on her. In a now-deleted tweet, the latter claimed that the former was in a long-distance relationship with another woman while he allegedly dated her as well.

Lvndmark is best known online for his gaming content. He is also a firearms enthusiast, and frequently posts pictures of guns on his Instagram account. He has amassed nearly 500k subscribers on his official YouTube channel.

In a now-deleted tweet, Stephanie Cavinder shared the “tea” to her X (formerly known as Twitter) followers. She claimed that she was “lied to for months.” Speaking about Lvndmark, the Kick content creator added:

“I was lied to for months, driving a few hours to see him multiple times because we don’t live too far from each other, and one of my friends approached me saying he had messaged her while simultaneously seeing me… he’s had a girlfriend the entire time, but they’re long distance so he was able to orchestrate it to where we never knew about each other. Until I paid enough attention to see it.”

Cavinder also alleged that the gamer “hid it so well” and “not even his mods” knew about his dating life.

After tweeting the same, Cavinder, who goes by the moniker of StefisaurusFlex online, said in another tweet that she deleted the post “out of respect for the woman who asked me to not the man.”

Lvndmark claim made by Stefisaurus Flex sparks bizarre reactions online

Ardent fans of the YouTuber were in disbelief after the allegations were brought forward. Several netizens opined that Cavinder was lying since she did not provide any evidence for her claims. Others resorted to more extreme measures and took to debasing Cavinder’s character.

X user NeptuneSpear11 said in a tweet that Lvndmark “beat those dumb b**ches at their own game.” They also repeated called women “slu*ty” in a series of tweets:

In another tweet, the platform user claimed that women were out to “destroy men.” They also stated that certain women “s*xualized themselves for views and then act chocked when someone uses them for s*x.”

In response to the tweets by NeptuneSpear11, Cavinder stated that she tweeted about the alleged cheating “for the girls.” She also added that she had “no reason to lie.”

A few other Lvndmark supporters tweeted:

Despite majority of netizens defending Lvndmark, some also supported Cavinder. A few tweets read:

Stephanie Cavinder also seemingly hinted to followers that the streamer in question treated her like “absolute dirt.” She also seemingly claimed that the streamer made her question her “own worth” since he was “more “famous”” than her.

The Escape From Tarkov streamer had not addressed the allegations at the time of writing this article.