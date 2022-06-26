What is lymphedema? Medical condition explored as 'Bachelorette' star Cam Ayala undergoes leg amputation

After a life-long battle with lymphedema, Bachelorette star Cam Ayala recently had his right leg amputated. The reality star’s leg amputation comes 20 years after being diagnosed.

Lymphedema is described as swelling in the arm or leg caused by the accumulation of protein-rich fluid that's usually drained through the body's lymphatic system. It can be caused by the removal of lymph nodes or damage due to cancer treatment.

Bachelorette star Cam Ayala is 32

Bachelor Nation’s Cam Ayala got his right leg amputated yesterday. The reality star was first diagnosed with the “non-curable condition” condition in 2002.

He visited over 20 clinics, after which he was “finally given some treatment options. He did manual lymphatic drainage massage and leg pumps and wore custom compression garments for a second chance to live a ‘normal’ life again.

Despite all the efforts, he did not find lasting relief. He faced “countless nights of excruciating pain, swelling, and mental agony,” but with the support of his “family, friends, and music,” he came through a difficult time.

In 2014, Ayala underwent “13 surgical procedures” due to an infection, and doctors suggested amputation then also, but the thought of losing one leg frightened him. In 2016, he again underwent a diagnostic procedure to save his leg. He first opened up about lymphedema to his fans in 2018 through his social media account.

The Texas native and “Lymphedema Patient/Advocate,” who first appeared on The Bachelorette in May 2019, has now undergone the procedure and has posted about his journey on his Instagram page.

Understanding lymphedema

According to Mayo Clinic,

“Lymphedema refers to tissue swelling caused by an accumulation of protein-rich fluid that's usually drained through the body's lymphatic system.”

The problem mainly affects the arms or legs but can also occur in the abdomen, neck, genitals, and chest wall. One should visit their doctor if they see persistent swelling in any body part, especially the arm and leg.

Causes of lymphedema

The condition can be caused due to cancer or a tumor growing near the lymph vessel or lymph nodes, blocking the flow of the lymph fluid.

Radiation treatment or any other problem that blocks the drainage of lymph fluid.

Infection from parasites that clog the lymph nodes.

Symptoms of lymphedema

Symptoms of lymphedema can range from mild to severe. Patients with severe cases will have difficulty moving the affected limb. They will also have an increased risk of sepsis and skin infections and will see skin changes and breakdowns. Other symptoms include:

Heaviness or tightness in the area

Restricted motion

Swelling of the arm or leg, including fingers or toes, partly or completely

Frequent infections

Thickening and hardening of the skin (fibrosis)

Treatment of lymphedema

Treatment of lymphedema includes compression stockings, sequential pneumatic pumping, compression bandages, massage, skincare, and surgery to remove swollen tissue or create new drainage routes. Physical activity like aerobic activity for a few minutes weekly can also help improve the patient's condition.

After the surgery, Ayala hopes for a quick recovery with the help of his friends and family.

