What did Mandy Benn do? Woman found guilty in deadly Ionia Co. bicycle crash that killed two

Mandy Benn, who was accused of killing two bicyclists last year, was convicted on Friday, October 6, 2023. While her conviction could result in a life sentence, the formal sentencing hearing has yet to occur. The individuals tragically lost in this incident were identified as Edward Erickson, aged 48, and Michael Salhaney, aged 57.

During the trial, a witness testified seeing a body flying through the air. According to a report by WZZM-TV, witnesses recounted that following the unfortunate incident, Benn appeared bewildered and declined to acknowledge her involvement in the collision. Among those testifying in the trial were individuals on bicycles who reportedly survived the crash. Benn was operating an SUV at the time when it collided with the group of bicyclists.

43-year-old Mandy Benn has been found guilty of second-degree murder

In June of 2022, a collision occurred involving Mandy Benn's vehicle and five bicyclists. The tragedy occurred when the accused crossed over a center line while attempting to maneuver around a UPS truck during the charity ride north of Grand Rapids. Tragically, two individuals lost their lives, while three others were injured but managed to survive. During the trial, the surviving bicyclists provided testimony against Benn. Among them, Timothy Kolanowski, one of the survivors, stated,

"I went to reach for my face and my hand came back with blood all over it. We've been hit by this car and I realized then we need to call 911. There are injuries... the other guys definitely got hit."

After the fatal crash, witnesses claimed that Benn looked disoriented. Prosecuting said during the trial, that Benn was not speeding, however, she was driving under the influence. The 43-year-old woman had reportedly consumed a cocktail of drugs including Benzodiazepine, as reported by WZZM-TV. Shaoni Mayle, a nearby resident, said,

"My window faces the road and I saw a body flying through the air. Very high."

About over a year after the tragic crash, she was finally found guilty of charges including second-degree murder and operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Benn's defense attorney claimed she was on a "therapeutic" amount of drugs

During the prior court hearing, Detective Sgt. Phillip Hesche testified that Benn appeared to be disoriented after the accident stating:

"She looked right at me, and she says, 'Wow, officer, that almost looks real.' I was really taken aback by that. It was like she was on a different planet."

Walter Downes, Mandy Benn's defense attorney argued that she only consumed "therapeutic" quantities of medication. The families of the victims have been trying to deal with their tragic losses and remember the deceased ones too. A fundraiser was launched in Edward Erickson's honor, to provide financial aid for his children's education. His family friend Scott Fitzpatrick said,

"It has been wonderful to see so many people come out to support his family in this terrible time. Yukari (his wife) and the rest of the family are still trying to process what happened but are very grateful for the support."

The other victim, Michael Salhaney, was reportedly a father of seven children. His obituary described him as "a pillar in the community and at home."