What did Mark Grenon do? Father and sons sentenced to prison over fake COVID-19 cure

Mark Grenon along with his sons Joseph, Jonathan, and Jordan were recently sentenced on charges related to fraud. The charges emerged as a result of selling a bleach solution, claiming it to be a cure for COVID-19 and other diseases like HIV, leukemia, diabetes, and more.

The New York Times revealed that Mark and Joseph were sentenced to five years. The other two sons, Jonathan and Jordan, were sentenced to 12 years and seven months. They have been charged with conspiracy to defraud the government and contempt of court.

One of the prosecutors, Michael Homer, shared a statement on the crimes of Grenon and said that they poisoned many people with something which was "industrial bleach." He further stated:

"They targeted vulnerable people who were suffering from life-threatening illnesses and who were desperate for a cure."

According to The New York Times, Mark Grenon and his sons called their treatment Miracle Mineral Solution. They were reportedly selling the treatment online in the disguise of a church called Genesis II Church of Health and Healing.

Mark Grenon and his sons claimed a bleach solution to be a cure for COVID-19

The Miami Herald revealed on July 20, 2023, that Mark Grenon and his sons were convicted by the Miami federal jury. They were accused of selling a dangerous bleach solution as a cure for COVID-19 and other diseases through a fake church website.

As mentioned earlier, the Grenon family named the solution Miracle Mineral Solution, also called MMS. The Miami Herald stated that it is a chemical solution where sodium chlorite is mixed with water and citric acid, changing it to a bleach called chlorine dioxide. Chlorine dioxide is used for industrial water treatment and bleaching textiles, pulp, and paper.

Jonathan and Gordon were found guilty of two charges during the trial. The charges were linked to the violation of a court order in 2020 that told them to discontinue the sale of MMS.

CBS News reported that although Mark Grenon's family claimed MMS to be a cure for different diseases, the solution was not officially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In 2019, the FDA also warned people about the negative impact of the solution in a statement.

"The FDA has received reports of consumers who have suffered from severe vomiting, severe diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration, and acute liver failure after drinking these products."

However, the Grenon family began to sell the solution as a cure for COVID-19. The conditions under which the solution was made were also revealed during the trial in the form of pictures and videos from the shed in Jonathan's backyard.

The pictures disclosed that there were around 10,000 pounds of sodium chlorite powder along with MMS bottles and items used for making MMD. All of these were stored in many chemical drums. According to ABC News, Mark formed the church to make the solution legal, and he earned more than $1 million from the sales.