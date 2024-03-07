What did Mark Robinson say? Holocaust denier claim explored as concerning videos go viral amid Governor campaign

On Tuesday, March 5, Mark Robinson, the first African American lieutenant governor of the state, secured the Republican nomination for governor of North Carolina, positioning him to challenge Democrat Josh Stein, the state's attorney general since 2017, in the November election.

Robinson has a track record of making divisive remarks and has declared his intention to outlaw abortion rights. However, following this, a viral video of him saying controversial things about holocaust has surfaced on the internet. Since then, he has been under fire.

Earlier this month, Mark Robinson declared he would "absolutely protect life from conception." "We've shortened it to 12 weeks," he declared. "The next objective is to reduce it to six, and then proceed as usual."

Mark Robinson has a history of making controversial statements. His past comments include likening abortion to slavery, citing Adolf Hitler, and calling LGBT+ individuals "filth." He might also soon be able to assume the state's top position.

A viral video of Mark Robinson went viral amidst Governor campaign

Following the recent viral success of one of his earlier videos, Mark Robinson, who emerged victorious in Tuesday's Republican primary for governor of North Carolina, is coming under scrutiny for remarks he made recently.

Josh Stein, the Democratic candidate for state attorney general, will square off against Robinson, North Carolina's first Black lieutenant governor, in what is anticipated to be a closely contested election in November. In an endeavor to replace outgoing Democratic governor Roy Cooper, who has a limited term, are Robinson and Stein.

Robinson has made contentious remarks in the past. According to sites such as Slate, he purportedly denied that the Holocaust even happened in the most recent surface video. Regarding the Holocaust, the same sources state that he once said,

“There is a REASON the liberal media fills the airwaves with programs about the NAZI and the ‘6 million Jews’ they murdered. There is also a REASON those same liberals DO NOT FILL the airwaves with programs about the Communist and the 100+ million PEOPLE they murdered throughout the 20th century.”

Furthermore, Mark Robinson referenced Hitler on Facebook in 2014 when making a post regarding racial pride. In a July address, he defended the tweet, arguing that referencing the head of the Nazi party did not mean endorsing him. He declared,

“Because you quoted Hitler, you support Hitler. I guess every history book in America supports Hitler now. They all quote him.”

He has made contentious remarks before. This is not the first time. He has called COVID-19 a "globalist" plot to demolish Donald Trump, according to the Guardian. He denounced initiatives in 2021 to educate LGBTQ+ subjects in s*x education and further called transgender and homosexual individuals "filth."

The same source claims that he has also compared homosexual individuals to "maggots," "flies," and "what the cows leave behind."

Moreover, according to Slain, he made a suggestion last month during a campaign event that transgender women ought to be imprisoned for using the women's restroom.

At one point, he commented on the film Black Panther, saying it was:

“Created by an agnostic Jew and put to film by [a] satanic marxist”. He then said it “was only created to pull the shekels out of your Schvartze pockets”.

Furthermore, he expressed his thoughts on the #MeTooMovement. Regarding it, he stated,

“They’re starting a new movement called ‘dressing in see thru, ultra-tight, breast bearing w**re dresses to protest s**ual harassment’.”

He said that he would be happy when Michelle Obama took "his boyfriend" out of the White House and that Barack Obama had entered the country with a forged birth certificate.

Mark Robinson has not said anything regarding his old comments or the video.