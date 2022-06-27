What did Mary Miller say? ‘White Life’ controversy explained as Illinois Rep. thanks Trump for Roe v. Wade ruling

Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller ignited controversy after she commented on the overturning of Roe v. Wade. On Saturday, June 25, the Illinois Representative was addressing a rally in the presence of the former POTUS, Donald Trump. At the rally, she declared the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling a "victory for white life."

However, shortly after the incident, Mary Miller's spokesperson Isaiah Wartman did clarify that the statement was a mere "mix-up of words." Moreover, Wartman claimed to the Associated Press that the Congresswoman intended to call the SCOTUS' decision on Dobbs v. Jackson a victory for a "right to life."

The Associated Press quoted Isaiah Wartman as saying:

"You can clearly see in the video … she's looking at her papers and looking at her speech."

However, Mary Miller's comments did get backlash on social media from pro-abortion users.

How did social media users receive Rep. Mary Miller's "white life" comments?

Rep. Mary Miller's remarks at the Illinois Trump rally were meant to taut the verdict by the U.S. Supreme Court on Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling. In her address, while thanking former U.S. President Donald Trump, she misspoke onstage and ended up saying the "white life" statement.

Here's what the Republican Congresswoman said on stage:

"President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday."

This is not the first time that Rep. Miller has come under fire for her controversial comments. In January 2021, she quoted "Hitler" in her capitol speech. She issued an apology for the same soon after.

The Illinois Rep.'s recent controversial comments have received a lot of criticism, with the clip going viral on social media in seconds. Here are some reactions from netizens on Twitter:

Rep. Mary Miller was not the only Republican at the Save America rally 2022, where Donald Trump lauded the verdict. Like most conservatives, Trump has also maintained a "pro-life" stance which overrides the right to abortion for women.

More about Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization

Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization verdict confer the right to abortion (Image via Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Delivered by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, June 24, Dobbs v. Jackson is a landmark decision that overruled two past rulings -- Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992). Following the verdict, it has now come down to individual states to implement or amend laws related to abortion.

The decision drew polarizing reactions from the public, with vocal protests breaking out in many parts of the country.

As of now, Republican-majority states are looking to implement the "anti-abortion" laws. Democrats governors, on the other hand, have ensured the right to abortion in their states.

