What did Mary Miller say? ‘White Life’ controversy explained as Illinois Rep. thanks Trump for Roe v. Wade ruling

Rep. Mary Miller has been heavily criticized for her "white life" comments at the Save America Illinois rally (Image via NBC News)
Ashim
Ashim
ANALYST
Modified Jun 27, 2022 09:36 AM IST

Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller ignited controversy after she commented on the overturning of Roe v. Wade. On Saturday, June 25, the Illinois Representative was addressing a rally in the presence of the former POTUS, Donald Trump. At the rally, she declared the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling a "victory for white life."

However, shortly after the incident, Mary Miller's spokesperson Isaiah Wartman did clarify that the statement was a mere "mix-up of words." Moreover, Wartman claimed to the Associated Press that the Congresswoman intended to call the SCOTUS' decision on Dobbs v. Jackson a victory for a "right to life."

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) thanks former President Donald Trump for the “historic victory for white life,” referencing Friday’s Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson. https://t.co/vu4tOx71V2

The Associated Press quoted Isaiah Wartman as saying:

"You can clearly see in the video … she's looking at her papers and looking at her speech."

However, Mary Miller's comments did get backlash on social media from pro-abortion users.

How did social media users receive Rep. Mary Miller's "white life" comments?

Rep. Miller has an anti-abortion stand (Image via Twitter/@RepMaryMiller)
Rep. Mary Miller's remarks at the Illinois Trump rally were meant to taut the verdict by the U.S. Supreme Court on Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling. In her address, while thanking former U.S. President Donald Trump, she misspoke onstage and ended up saying the "white life" statement.

Here's what the Republican Congresswoman said on stage:

"President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday."

This is not the first time that Rep. Miller has come under fire for her controversial comments. In January 2021, she quoted "Hitler" in her capitol speech. She issued an apology for the same soon after.

Video of Rep Mary Miller’s statement that Hitler was right in his views about capturing the minds of the youth.https://t.co/MtuzNvmqU8

The Illinois Rep.'s recent controversial comments have received a lot of criticism, with the clip going viral on social media in seconds. Here are some reactions from netizens on Twitter:

Trump at a hate rally with Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller — who says the Roe decision is about protecting “white life.” The crowd cheers. Again, for the zillionth time, anyone who supports this is a white supremacist. Literally. https://t.co/heS2Gtip9F
As I documented in some reporting I did after the “Hitler was right comment” she made at the J6 rally, Mary Miller is also a born again Sunday school teacher.#RoeVsWade #exvangelical twitter.com/acyn/status/15…
Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller, to Trump: “I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday.”Make sure everyone sees this. https://t.co/BkV28QQK6z
@ReallyAmerican1 @lindyli NO slip of the tongue. Mary Miller invoked Adolf Hilter during a DC speech. Quote: "This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future."This is who she is, while standing next to a man with Hitler speeches on his nightstand.
Anyone making the argument that Illinois Republican Mary Miller misspoke when declaring a ‘historic victory for white life’She spoke @ another rally saying Hitler ‘was right on one thing’. Stop making excuses for blatant racism #WhiteSupremacy #RacistPOShttps://t.co/jOaE7kZycR
Sen. John Cornyn: “I’m a racist”Rep. Mary Miller: “Hold my hood”https://t.co/x4qiki1eu9
As to Rep. Mary Miller and the right wing gaslighting attempt to walk her white life comment back, I’m reminded of what the great Maya Angelou once told us: When people show you who they are believe them the first time.
Mary Miller has given shout-outs to Hitler and “white life” in two speeches read from written, prepared remarks.
Mary Miller the "White Life" lady has black children friends suddenly https://t.co/Trbug2l2Vk

Rep. Mary Miller was not the only Republican at the Save America rally 2022, where Donald Trump lauded the verdict. Like most conservatives, Trump has also maintained a "pro-life" stance which overrides the right to abortion for women.

More about Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization

Dobbs v. Jackson Women&#039;s Health Organization verdict confer the right to abortion (Image via Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Delivered by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, June 24, Dobbs v. Jackson is a landmark decision that overruled two past rulings -- Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992). Following the verdict, it has now come down to individual states to implement or amend laws related to abortion.

The decision drew polarizing reactions from the public, with vocal protests breaking out in many parts of the country.

As of now, Republican-majority states are looking to implement the "anti-abortion" laws. Democrats governors, on the other hand, have ensured the right to abortion in their states.

