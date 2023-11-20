What did Mavis Christian Jr. do? Suspect found dead after Memphis shooting leaves three women dead

Suspected gunman Mavis Christian Jr. was found dead on Sunday, November 19, inside a vehicle. The Memphis Police Department confirmed that Mavis, who was accused of shooting five women in three different locations on Saturday, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. While four of the victims died, one is reportedly in a critical condition.

According to the Memphis Police Department, 52-year-old Mavis knew all five women. The identities of the five women weren't released immediately. A relative of Mavis stated that he doesn't know what led to him acting in such a violent manner. The women whom Mavis shot included two teenage girls as well.

Mavis Christian Jr. reportedly shot himself inside his car

Authorities responded to a shooting on the 100 Block of Howard Drive at about 9:20 pm local time on November 18. The victim was identified as a woman, who was pronounced dead on the scene. Eventually, police discovered that two other shootings had taken place the same day, and the three of them were related to each other. According to the Memphis Police Department, the suspected gunman, Mavis Christian Jr., was targeting his family members.

Police responded to the first shooting at about 5:45 pm local time, where three women were shot. While two women died, one sustained grave injuries. The second shooting occurred at 6:40 pm local time, and they found one victim shot to death. The victims include two teenagers, including one 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl. The latter is currently in a critical state.

Police have been looking for the suspect since Saturday, until Sunday, when they discovered him dead. On November 19, shortly after 3:30 am local time, authorities located Mavis' body inside a vehicle and concluded that he had died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Daily News reported that authorities said,

"Preliminary information indicates this was a domestic violence incident, and the suspect is a known relative who fled each scene in a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu."

Police terms this a case of domestic violence

Law enforcement officers have concluded that Mavis Christian Jr. knew the victims; however, it hasn't been determined as to how they were related. Memphis Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter,

"Through the course of the investigation, it has been determined that this scene, and two other recent shooting scenes are connected and involve the same suspect."

Authorities further released a statement addressing the tragic shooting and wrote,

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic and senseless shootings on Saturday... resulting in the deaths of four innocent family members and a fifth victim critically injured. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their loved ones as our community grieves more lives taken by domestic violence."

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis described that incident as extremely "shaking" for the entire community. The same has been reported by the Associated Press. Police have also mentioned that domestic violence might be a reason behind Mavis Christian Jr.'s violent acts.