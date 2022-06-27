What did Meaonia Michelle Allen do? Former daycare employee arrested in connection to 1993 ‘Baby Doe’ murder case

Meaonia Michelle Allen, a 53-year-old Oklahoma native, was arrested on Friday, June 24 by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) officials after she allegedly confessed to killing her newborn child 30 years ago.

Meaonia Michelle Allen has been charged with first-degree homicide, OSBI said.

On December 8, 1993, a homeowner found a "Baby Doe" in her yard in rural Choctaw County, an OSBI news release stated. Reports by the medical examiner revealed that the baby boy was born alive but was killed after his throat was slashed.

After investigators discovered the baby's body, they carried out numerous interviews. Unfortunately, without having much to go on, the case soon went cold. However, OSBI agents obtained and stored DNA evidence from the scene that could help them in the future.

A new development in the case happened two years ago, in October 2020, when an OSBI agent teamed up with the Cold Case Unit and criminologists at the OSBI Forensic Science Center.

DNA evidence from the original crime scene was submitted by investigators to Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia-based company. The firm uses DNA technology and genetic genealogy to help law enforcement solve decades-old cases.

After conducting a study, Parabon Nanolabs sent the test results to OSBI officials in April 2021. Upon reviewing the results, the OSBI team pursued leads and contacted Meaonia Michelle Allen.

On June 15, 2022, an OSBI agent met with Meaonia Michelle Allen at the Durant Police Department. Allen agreed to submit DNA samples to determine if she was Baby Doe's biological mother.

Speaking about Allen's confession, authorities involved with the case said in a social media post:

"During a follow-up interview a few days later, Allen admitted to cutting the baby’s throat shortly after his birth."

The post further stated:

"Allen, who was working for a daycare center at the time, did not tell anyone of her pregnancy or delivery in the almost 30 years of the child’s murder."

Speaking about the breakthrough achieved in this case, Ricky Adams, OSBI Director, said:

"The synergy between our agents and criminalists to solve cold cases, especially those with an unidentified victim, is to be applauded."

Adams further added:

"Identifying the use of genetic genealogy as a tool and the work of Parabon and our internal genealogy specialist provided significant leads in this disturbing case. Baby Doe can now be properly laid to rest and his killer will be held accountable."

In recent times, Oklahoma has put in place a safe-haven law. Babies under seven days old are allowed to be relinquished to certain entities by their parents without a court’s approval.

Allen was booked into the Choctaw County Detention Center and is being held without bail.

