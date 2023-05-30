What did Megan Carlisle do? Charges explored as Pennsylvania school monitor accused of sending inappropriate selfies to teen

37-year-old Megan Carlisle has been accused of s*xually exploiting at least one student at the school where she was employed. She was working as a paraprofessional and in-school suspension monitor at Elizabethtown Middle School. The arrest was made on May 25, 2023, after she was accused of groping a 15-year-old student on April 28, 2023.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child s*xual abuse and exploitation. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Carlisle has also been accused of sending explicit images to the 15-year-old victim and his friend, 16. The 16-year-old boy reportedly took videos on his phone of his friend receiving such explicit images on Snapchat, from Megan Carlisle.

Megan Carlisle has been charged with one count each of involuntary deviate s*xual intercourse, institutional s*xual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory s*xual assault, corruption of minors, and dissemination of s*xual materials to a minor.

Megan Carlisle, the former ISS monitor at Elizabethtown Middle School, has been arrested on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The arrest was made based on allegations that she s*xually exploited a 15-year-old student on April 28, 2023. The 15-year-old later spoke to the police and said that Megan Carlisle had sent him and his friend several explicit selfies on Snapchat. The disturbing content allegedly sent to the young student also included an explicit video of Megan.

Although Megan reportedly deleted the texts shortly after sending them, the friend of the 15-year-old boy recorded them on his own mobile. According to law enforcement officials, Carlisle picked up the 15-year-old boy in her car on April 28 and drove to the 400 block of Rockwood Drive in Mouth Joy Township. She allegedly then engaged in s*xual contact with him in the vehicle in a parking lot.

The alleged victim was reportedly hungry and asked her for money to buy food, shortly after which Carlisle sent him $20 through CashApp. An affidavit of probable cause further alleged that Megan supplied the 15-year-old boy with four vape pods. According to the NRPD,

“The investigation also discovered the images and videos made by Carlisle have been sent and shared to an unknown number of other students in Elizabethtown School.”

Carlisle’s preliminary court hearing has been set for June 9, 2023

The school district further issued a statement, followed by the allegations against Megan Carlisle. The statement read,

“Ms. Carlisle is no longer employed by the school. The district fully cooperated with local law enforcement on their investigation. We will have no further comments on this matter as it will be adjudicated in the courts.”

After Megan got arrested, police also searched her cell phone, home, and car. Law enforcement officials further claimed that more victims had been wronged by Carlisle’s actions. The case is currently under investigation, and police have yet to reveal additional information. Megan’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 9 in front of Magisterial District Judge Randall L. Miller.

Megan Carlisle is currently detained in Lancaster County Prison, and a bail amount of $200,000 has been set.

