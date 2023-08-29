What mental health issues did Josh Seiter have? The late Bachelorette alum previously opened up about OCD and Bipolar in 2021

On Monday, August 28, 2023, former Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter's family announced the death of the 36-year-old through an Instagram post. His family has asked the public to allow them the space to grieve. They vocalized their heartache and love for him and were hopeful his soul would find the peace it craved.

"As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world," his family shared.

Trigger Warning: The following article talks about mental health issues and suicide.

In 2021, Joshua shared a picture on social media, opening up to his followers that he was a suicide attempt survivor facing severe mental health issues. These included Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Bipolar Depression, and General Anxiety Disorder.

Joshua Seiter: The Bachelorette alum dies at 36

On Monday, August 28, fans of The Bachelorette were let in on the devastating news of Josh Seiter's death through a post his family shared on Instagram. In their grief-stricken note, they commended Josh for his courage, positivity, and ability to support people through their toughest phases, making them feel "just a little less alone."

While they gave no further details about the nature of the incident, they insinuated that his mental health struggles could be contributors. The message also included a hotline number for suicide and mental health crises to create awareness among anyone needing help. The Bachelorette alum's family requested that his fans allow them the time to heal privately.

Joshua Seiter gained popularity in 2015 when he appeared on season 11 of The Bachelorette. The season's Bachelorette was Kaitlyn Bristowe, who eliminated him after the first week. However, his personality made him a fan favorite.

The late Josh Seiter made a heartbreaking post about his psychological struggles on Instagram in 2021. This made fans and family flock to provide him with support and comfort. His determination got him through every obstacle life put in his way, even though he suffered from various mental illnesses. He was appreciated for his courage to be vulnerable.

"I'm Josh Seiter, and I'm a suicide attempt survivor. I battle OCD, Bipolar Depression, and GAD, but I refuse to give up. What did you survive?" Josh's caption read.

Fans are now leaving hundreds of comments on the late Bachelorette contestant's original post, expressing how shattered they are by the news. Fans are hopeful that he's in a better place, wishing they could've done something to help.

Josh came out as bis*xual in early 2023 and was transparent about his life with the public. In a post from July 2023, he went into great detail about the struggles he faced in his 20s.

In June 2023, Josh shared a milestone achievement with his followers, celebrating his sobriety. His last post was made just five days ago, on August 24, 2023.

Josh Seiter remains in the prayers of his close ones and audiences across the globe. The Bachelorette alum will always be remembered for his joyful personality, selflessness, and strength.

If you or anyone you know is facing mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, please immediately contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This can be done by dialing 988, texting "STRENGTH" to their text helpline at 741741, or visiting 988lifeline.org. The hotline provides free and confidential support around the clock.