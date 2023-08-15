"Still icky": Fans react to Brayden's appearance on The Bachelorette season 20: The Men Tell All 

The Bachelorette season 20's The Men Tell All episode came across as a reunion of former contestants, who were seen having a fiery discussion and, most importantly, roasting one particular ex-contestant, named Brayden.

Brayden Bowers is a 24-year-old travel nurse from California, who has worked as a licensed practical nurse with the US Army and has a biology degree from Palomar College. He managed to get a lot of attention when he showed up on The Bachelorette.

Brayden was very interested in dating Charity Lawson on the show, although many fans and show contestants were never fond of him. This is because they noticed his obnoxious behavior during his time on the show and attempts at manipulating Charity.

After viewing the latest episode, fans of the show took to social media to express their opinion on the same, and one netizen on Twitter said that Brayden Bowers was still icky.

Expand Tweet

Internet blasts Brayden Bowers' appearance on The Bachelorette season 20: The Men Tell All

The latest episode of The Bachelorette opened with Jesse Palmer welcoming the audience, before introducing the former contestants of the show. As the episode progressed, it didn't take long for the rest of the men to gang up on 24-year-old Brayden and call him out for his past behavior and actions. A former contestant named Sean said,

"I think you were pretty manipulative in the way you were shaping the situation to Charity. And then you started using her, like, 'Well, it's because she's never off, she's the Bachelorette, and I can never see the true side of her,' as an excuse not to get there."

Another ex-contestant, Michael, then yelled at Brayden, but the latter's reply to Michael was rather immature and childish. Meanwhile, former contestant Tanner said,

"You were constantly complaining about your experience. I'm like, 'Dude, I would kill to have the experience you've had so far.'"

Tanner was sick of Brayden's constant bickering, and he even believed that Brayden had the skill to get out of any messy situation with ease.

Fans on Twitter were intrigued by this heated discussion. Check out how they reacted to the episode.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

From the above reactions, it is certain that fans believed Brayden received way too much screen time and were furious that the producers decided to focus so much on him instead of others who were much more interesting than him.

Many were downright disgusted by Brayden's behavior and overall attitude on The Bachelorette. They called him a villain who was not even good at his job. One fan pointed out that almost 40 mins of screen time was spent on the unwanted subject.

The season finale of The Bachelorette, titled Week 8: Season Finale & After the Final Rose, will air on August 21, 2023.