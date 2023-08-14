The Bachelorette season 20 episode 8 release date, air time, and plot

A brand new episode of The Bachelorette season 20 is set to premiere on Monday, August 14 at 8 pm ET on ABC. A lot of drama, emotions, heartbreaks, and connections are building up with each episode of the show. And the show's lead character, Charity Lawson, is all set to get engaged in a few days.

Charity and the show's viewers have been on a rollercoaster ride this season. Since season 20 is nearing its end, the upcoming episode will feature some confrontations, emotions, and apologies. The Bachelorette season 20 episode 8 synopsis reads:

“In a night full of confrontations, apologies and emotions, Charity reunites with 13 memorable men to address the season's most unforgettable moments; finale sneak peek; an appearance from the golden bachelor.”

This week's episode of The Bachelorette season 20 is titled The Men Tell All

Charity has experienced many ups and downs throughout the show, especially when she broke up with Sean McLaughlin. The show's upcoming episode, titled The Men Tell All, will feature more romance, twists, and turns.

Charity is just a few days away from choosing a life partner and getting engaged. Additionally, The Bachelorette has released footage of what viewers can expect from episode 8. Some members of the show's season 20, who were eliminated in the past, are returning for this episode.

The men who had a strong connection with Charity will share their feelings during this episode, and there will be a lot of confrontation. Additionally, Trista Sutter, who appeared in the show's first season, will appear in the upcoming episode.

The viewers will also see DeAnna Pappas from season 4 and Desiree Eileen Siegfried, who appeared in season 9. A few fans will also attend the episode to cheer for Charity.

The previous episode of The Bachelorette featured a trip to Fiji where Charity explored her relationship with contestants Joey Graziadei, Xavier Bonner, and Dotun Olubeko. During this episode, Charity revealed how hard it was to choose between the three men and how she fell in love with them all.

In addition, there was some drama when Aaron Bryant, who had been eliminated on hometown dates, returned to the show during this trip. At the same time, Aaron was only present for this episode, where Charity was seen going on a date with him. The synopsis of The Bachelorette's season 20 episode 7, which aired on August 7, 2023, read:

“Charity and her final three men travel to Fiji, where adventures include Fijian pre-marriage rituals, a jungle ATV adventure and jet skiing; an unforeseen visitor crashes the trip.”

The drama and excitement are building with only one week left to find out the winner and Charity's fiance. Episode 8 will be followed by episode 9 on August 21, 2023, revealing who Charity Lawson will choose as her life partner.

On Monday, August 14 at 8 pm ET, ABC will air episode 8 of The Bachelorette season 20. It will also be available on Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu+, and Live TV.