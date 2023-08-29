When was Josh Seiter a suitor on The Bachelorette? Reality star passes away at 36

On Monday, August 28, PEOPLE reported that Josh Seiter, who appeared on season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015, has passed away at the age of 36. Seiter's family posted a message on Instagram sharing the "unexpected passing" of the reality TV star.

Disclaimer: This article concerns information about attempted suicide and mental health struggles. Readers' discretion is advised.

Part of the message read as follows:

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua's unexpected passing. As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone."

The family also requested privacy at this difficult time.

The note did not specify a cause of death. It ended with resources to help those going through a mental health crisis:

“For anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs help, the 988 SMS lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources.”

Josh was introduced to fans back in 2015 as part of Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette. Although he made a great impression on Kaitlyn, their connection wasn't too strong, and Josh was eliminated within the first week.

The Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter had recently opened up about his mental health struggles

In several of Josh Seiter's recent posts, he was open about struggling with depression and mental health issues. On August 24, he posted his last picture on Instagram, which was a selfie with the caption:

“Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”

As per PEOPLE, Josh Seiter also battled with bipolar disorder, anxiety disorder, and obsessive-compulsive disorder, opening up about them in an Instagram post back in 2021. In the same post, he also admitted to being a "suicide attempt survivor," saying that he refuses "to give up."

On July 6, 2023, Josh Seiter revealed on social media that he struggled during his early 20s, but by continuing to remain focused on improving himself, he managed to turn his life around. The caption read:

“When I was 21 I was completely catatonic and committed to a psychiatric ward. When I was 22 I tried taking my own life. At 23 I underwent electroshock therapy. Later that year I harnessed every bit of strength I had and applied to law school. At 25 I graduated law school top of my class.”

Furthermore, Josh Seiter added the following:

“By 30 I became one of the most followed mental health advocates online and one of the top creators on OF. At almost 36, life is pretty dang near perfect. Never, ever give up. Your story isn’t written yet. Every chapter is leading to a more perfect ending. I promise.”

Earlier this year, in June, he posted a picture on social media, celebrating "3 years and 8 months of sobriety."

Fans can watch all episodes of The Bachelorette season 20 on ABC.