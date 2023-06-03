What did Michael Stevens do? Charges explored as Itasca ISD superintendent is accused of grooming teenage student 

47-year-old Michael Stevens has been arrested for online soliciting of an underaged. The same was confirmed by Harris County Constable Precinct 1’s Office. According to Constable Alan Rosen, Michael Stevens began a conversation with an undercover officer, who he thought was a 15-year-old girl from Houston.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual activities involving minors. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Authorities further claimed that Michael Stevens had plans to travel to Houston to establish a s*xual relationship with the 15-year-old.

Stevens has been working as the superintendent for the Itasca Independent School District in northern Texas, where an operation to find suspects involved in online crimes against children was conducted by the Harris County Constable Precinct 1’s Office. Stevens was one of them.

Michael Stevens, a North Texas school superintendent allegedly sent images of his private parts to a minor, while sitting in his office

An operation was launched to locate potential suspects involved in online crimes against children in the Harris County Constable Precinct 1’s Office. Seven suspects were identified, and the North Texas school superintendent Michael Stevens was one of them.

He then allegedly began establishing communication with an undercover officer, who Stevens assumed was a 15-year-old girl. He sent pictures of his private parts to the undercover agent, thinking that she was a minor. In exchange, he would also request her to send nudes.

It was further revealed that Michael Stevens is a married man and has no children. He has been associated with the school district since March 2022. He also was a former coach, principal, and assistant principal in several other school districts in Texas.

Briana Conner @BrianaReports Superintendent Michael Stevens was arrested for online solicitation of a minor today by @Pct1Constable deputies on the campus of Itasca High School. Investigators say they have evidence of him sending lewd pics from his work office to a detective who he believed was a 15 y/o girl Superintendent Michael Stevens was arrested for online solicitation of a minor today by @Pct1Constable deputies on the campus of Itasca High School. Investigators say they have evidence of him sending lewd pics from his work office to a detective who he believed was a 15 y/o girl https://t.co/TZzIekc820

Warning parents and guardians about the perils of the online world, Constable Alan Rosen said:

“You must make it a priority to know what your children are doing online. As you can see by this sting operation, there are dangerous predators out there grooming our children and can cause great harm.”

Authorities arrested six more people, apart from Stevens for a similar purpose

Grace White @GraceWhiteKHOU BREAKING: Itasca ISD Superintendent Michael Stevens has arrived at Harris County Jail. Investigators tell us he’s in process of being booked and will be kept in isolation. @ConstableRosen announced his arrest today and says he’s charged w/ online solicitation of a minor @KHOU BREAKING: Itasca ISD Superintendent Michael Stevens has arrived at Harris County Jail. Investigators tell us he’s in process of being booked and will be kept in isolation. @ConstableRosen announced his arrest today and says he’s charged w/ online solicitation of a minor @KHOU https://t.co/lekdwpbTzN

Shortly after Michael Steven’s arrest, the Itasca Independent School District released a statement, which read:

“On June 1, 2023, the District was contacted by a detective with the Harris County Sherriff’s Department. According to the detective, Superintendent Michael Stevens was taken into custody.”

It further stated:

“Until more facts are confirmed, no further information can be shared. The Board of Trustees will be convening a meeting to review this matter and take appropriate action.”

Apart from Stevens, six others have also been arrested. They have been identified as Kevin Barahona, Aaron Gutierrez, Anthony Randall-Jacob, Luis Hernandez, Robert Fabela, and Arturo Gonzalez. All the suspects, apart from Stevens, have been released on bond.

Stevens’ bond has been set at $100,000, and if he posts the same, he has to follow several instructions. He must submit to random drug testing, install software on his computer to keep track of his online activities, and must not try to communicate with anybody under the age of 17 years old. Authorities have further urged anybody with any information regarding the suspect(s) to come forward and contact law enforcement officials.

