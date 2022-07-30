What did Mozzy do? Rapper turns himself in to serve one-year prison sentence

Mozzy surrendered himself to the authorities on July 28 and was sentenced to one year in prison on a federal gun charge that came from a traffic stop in January 2021. In a statement, the rapper said:

“Life comes at you fast. Sometimes s**t gets real and you gotta take that deal. It’ll get slimy out here. Appreciate my loved ones. Chin up, chest out. Love you the most.”

Also known as Timothy Cornell Patterson, Mozzy pleaded guilty to the gun charge in January 2022 and although his lawyer requested probation, it was denied. Patterson will be released from prison on July 23, 2023.

Charges against Mozzy explained

Timothy’s recent sentencing is the result of a federal gun charge that emerged from a traffic stop that happened in January last year at Culver City, California.

Patterson was stopped by cops who searched the vehicle and found a Glock 26 handgun, 16 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and some marijuana. He was arrested by officers at the scene but was later released on bail.

Following his sentencing, Patterson wrote a letter to a local judge, where he said:

“This case made me realize that everything I have accomplished and built can be taken away because of a single mistake or lapse in judgment. I once read that, ‘a stumble may prevent a fall.’ I believe this was my ‘stumble’ which will prevent me from taking a ‘fall.’ I think I needed something like this to give a little more structure to my life.”

Who is Mozzy? Exploring the rapper's career

Mozzy is a rapper who initially performed under the name Lil Tim (Image via Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Mozzy started rapping at the age of 16 and released his first single, U Ain’t Really Like ‘Dat in 2010, under the name Lil Tim. In August 2016, he released a collection of songs called Lil Timothy N Thingz, which he had recorded back in 2008, while he was still known as Lil Tim.

The 35-year-old from Sacramento initially released mixtapes like Bladadah and his first solo mixtape, Money Means Mozzy, was released in 2011. He released an album, Gang Related Siblings, in 2016, and his next mixtape, Mandatory Check, topped the Billboard Rap Albums chart.

He collaborated with rapper Philthy Rich on his third album, Goonbody Embodiment, and was featured on YG’s single, City Mad, along with Nef the Pharaoh’s album, Neffy Got Wings. He released a collaboration album called Chop Stixx and Banana Chips in 2019 and was featured on Skylar Grey’s song, Last One Standing.

His first studio album, 1 Up Top Ahk, was released in August 2017 followed by the second album, Gangland Landlord, in 2018. He released his fourth album, Beyond Bulletproof, in May 2020 followed by Occupational Hazard in October 2020.

Patterson’s first release in 2021 was a single, Bompton to Oak Park followed by an album, Kommunity Service. His sixth studio album, Untreated Trauma, was released in September 2021. He then signed a contract with CMG and Interscope Records in February 2022.

