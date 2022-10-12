What did Mr Traumatik say? UK Rapper dropped from music festival over homophobic tweet controversy 

Welsh rapper Mr Traumatik has been removed from the Rolling Meadows music festival after making a homophobic statement on his social media account.

On October 9, the 37-year-old star, who is known for his explicit and controversial lyrics, took to his Twitter handle to state how people are afraid of expressing their thoughts because they are scared of getting canceled.

Screenshot of Mr Traumatik's now-deleted tweet. (Image via @J2FUNDZYT/Twitter) He wrote:

"Everyone used to love to talk about how much they hate batty men, now everyone is scared to express their opinion because bcoz they dnt want to get canceled... bunch of f*****s lol."

His tweet received severe backlash on social media, after which he deleted all his handles across platforms. However, a screenshot of his controversial tweet went viral, leading to the managers of the music festival removing him from the performance line-up.

Mr Traumatik refused to apologize for his "disgusting homophobic comment"

After Mr Traumatik tweeted his controversial thoughts on Twitter, he was bashed online and was reportedly approached by the promoters of the event to explain his behavior.

On October 10, the Bath venue Moles took to their Twitter handle to explain the situation and announce his removal from the festival.

MolesBath @MolesBath 🏳️‍⚧️ Please read the following statement from tonight's promoter. Moles fully supports the actions taken and believes music is for everyone. Please come along and support a night of great music that is inclusive to all! 🏳️‍🏳️‍⚧️ Please read the following statement from tonight's promoter. Moles fully supports the actions taken and believes music is for everyone. Please come along and support a night of great music that is inclusive to all! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/FsyckRC0OP

The statement read:

“As most of you will be aware Mr Traumatik made a disgusting homophobic comment on Twitter last night. We wholeheartedly disagree with this hate speech & do not condone this behavior."

The venue organizers added that they gave him a chance to apologize but he refused to do so.

They continued:

"We do not tolerate this behavior in any way. Music is all about inclusivity & we pride ourselves on constantly pushing diverse lineups. With this said we have removed him from all upcoming shows."

The rapper was scheduled to perform at the Rolling Meadows music festival alongside DJ Frenzee when it returned to Waipara, South Island, New Zealand, at the end of December.

Mr Traumatik began his career in 2010

Born on November 24, 1984, Mr Traumatik's real name is Marcus Coakley. The 37-year-old rapper is a native of Cardiff, Wales.

The singer began his music career and released his first EP, Neo & Rebirth, in 2010. He rose to prominence by sharing his music on social media platforms and Sound Cloud, which garnered him more than 35,000 followers, as per a report by Famous Birthdays.

The rapper is known for including psychedelic themes in his music and has released albums like Post Traumatik Stress Disorder, Don't Judge a CD by Its Cover, and Traumatised Volumes. He has over 976,280 monthly listeners on Spotify.

His most recent single, Shrooman Being, was released in May 2022.

As of writing this article, the rapper has made no comment on the backlash against his post and his removal from the Rolling Meadows music festival.

