What does 'My Pronouns are USA' mean? Original explained as viral TikTok trend takes over the internet 

Users on TikTok took part in a controversial trend called “My pronouns are USA” on the 4th of July, the nation’s 247th Independence Day. The trend was inspired by a viral video originally meant as an anti-woke farce. This trend aims at mocking the LGBTQ+ community, where the members use different pronouns in regard to their gender identity.

The original video featured clips of several conservatives, including journalist Jason Killian Meath, English broadcaster Piers Morgan, US Senator Ted Cruz, and others making fun of the ‘woke” liberal culture. These conservative politicians mentioned random nouns, phrases, and “USA” after uttering “My Pronouns Are.”

The video compilation was first shared in 2021 on the official TikTok account of The Daily Show, a Comedy Central TV program. However, the video was deleted after it received severe negative reactions from liberals. They criticized the politicians for openly deriding the LGBTQ+ community and its principles.

However, in the wake of the recent wave of pushback faced by the queer community, the conservatives have once again brought back the trend around the anniversary of their nation’s independence. People posed in red, blue, and white-clad outfits and declared their pronouns as USA.

Bryanne @BrysGamingStory Question, and I may be looking into this too much, but is the “My pronouns are USA” sound that was trending on TikTok a jab at making fun of the LGBTQIA+ community? Or is it just a meme? Question, and I may be looking into this too much, but is the “My pronouns are USA” sound that was trending on TikTok a jab at making fun of the LGBTQIA+ community? Or is it just a meme?

Netizens partaking in the "My Pronouns are USA" trend

Not only TikTok but people on Twitter also joined the viral trend and shared videos or single tweets. Users lip-synced to the original video’s audio, which is followed by the sound of an eagle.

The original compilation included clips of politicians uttering the phrase on different occasions. For example, in 2019, during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Michelle Malkin, a conservative political commentator, used the phrase while the clip of Ted Cruz showed the senator uttering:

“My pronouns are kiss my a**.”

The chief intention of the trend is to ridicule the idea of queer people using “they/them” aside from the conventional “he” and “she” to identify themselves.

Olivia Dunne, an LSU gymnast, also participated in the trend a few days ago and made the headlines. The social media personality stood between two U.S. soldiers when she attended the Nashville Superspeedway and lip-synced to the viral audio which mocked wokeism.

Dunne’s first video amassed more than 6M views. The influencer posted a second video of the trend on Tuesday.

Conservatives in the USA rise against LGBTQ+ stances

Earlier in June 2023, students at Burlington’s Marshall Simonds Middle School in Massachusetts protested the Pride Month celebrations at their school with a counter-protest. They tore down the rainbow-themed decorations at the school premise and chanted their pronouns as USA.

Conservative War Machine @WarMachineRR Middle school students in Burlington, MA rebelled against a mandatory “pride day” where they were required to wear rainbow colors and discuss pronouns.



The students protested by wearing red, white, and blue, and chanting that their pronouns were “USA.”



Middle school students in Burlington, MA rebelled against a mandatory “pride day” where they were required to wear rainbow colors and discuss pronouns.The students protested by wearing red, white, and blue, and chanting that their pronouns were “USA.”https://t.co/BwFhkWYfMk

Students in the counter-demonstration wore red, blue, and white to resemble the American flag. However, Burlington Equity Coalition’s co-chair Nancy Bonassera condemned the act.

“These displays of intolerance and homophobia are unacceptable and impact the whole community. We call upon the school administration to address and provide consequences for the students who participated in the counter-protest,” she said.

The backlash against the LGBTQ+ community began to rise in April when the popular beer brewer Bud Light collaborated with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Since then, staunch conservatives have been protesting against queer ideologies, especially the concept of gender identity and trans existence.

Poll : 0 votes