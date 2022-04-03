What does NCT Jungwoo’s Instagram username mean? 

On April 1, NCT's Jungwoo opened a personal Instagram account that many believed to be a joke. However, it is now confirmed that it is the idol's account, and he named it himself. The vocalist visited fans on Dear. U Bubble, a fan-to-artist texting app, explaining the meaning behind his username, @sugaringcandy.

Jungwoo told fans that "sugaringcandy" was a "rare username" and that it matched his personality of being not only cute but "hip". The Instagram account had only two posts up at the time of writing the article but with 1.7 million followers. The idol currently only follows group members' accounts and neither SM Entertainment nor the group's official accounts.

K-pop idols tried their best to prank their fandoms on April Fool’s Day, and many fell for it. When NCT 127’s Jungwoo announced his personal Instagram account opening, many believed it to be a prank.

Jungwoo, a singer, dancer, and MC bowled fans over with his cute hood-up selfies. Fellow group member Haechan reacted to the photo, commenting, “Oh, our baby,” even though he is two years younger than Jungwoo. Doyoung also called him “super lovely” in the comments section.

Dyva🌸 @captainuwu Doyoung commented on Jungwoo's instagram post



Doyoung : Is this the kind of person that we call as lovely*

Jungwoo : I'll show you what lovely is kk



With @sugaringcandy as his Instagram username, fans wondered how the idol chose it to be his username rather than an iteration of his name. Jungwoo texted fans about the behind-the-scenes of selecting the name, revealing his Maple Story name strategy.

Among all members, Jungwoo has the most unique username that doesn’t mention his name at all. Fellow group members’ Instagram usernames are a mix of numbers, punctuations, and letters that spell out at least one syllable of their name.

Jungwoo currently hosts MBC’s weekly music show Music Core with Stray Kids’ Lee Know and former IZ*ONE member Kim Min-ju.

Meanwhile, NCT 127's hit album STICKER, released in September last year, took the world by storm. The album is one of only two K-pop albums on The New York Time's 'Best Albums of 2021' list.

SM Entertainment recently announced the group's continuation of their second world tour, Neo City - The Link in Japan. The dome tour will kick off with a one-day concert in Nagoya on May 22, followed by two days in Tokyo and two days at the last destination, Osaka.

Neo City - The Link will be the group's first-ever dome tour. The group previously held a Neo City: Seoul - The Link in their home country, and reports suggest that the group will be touring multiple countries under the same world tour.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar