What did Nicholas Iacampo do? Chester Township police officer arrested over an inappropriate incident with a teenager

Nicholas Iacampo, a 29-year-old Chester Township police officer, was arrested on Sunday, August 6, after the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an alleged incident with a teenager.

Iacampo was reportedly charged with s*xual battery after the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that the Chester Township police officer had s*x with a 16-year-old girl while on duty.

Iacampo, who admitted to having intercourse with a minor, was released on Monday after posting a bond of $50,000.

Nicholas Iacampo was placed on administrative leave over the allegations involving a teenager

Chester Township police Chief Craig T. Young said that Nicholas Iacampo was placed on administrative leave after the allegation emerged against the police officer. While Young did not elaborate on the salient details of the case, he said that Chester Township Police Department launched an investigation after Geauga County Sheriff’s Office notified them of the incident.

In a press release on Facebook, Young stated that his department, alongside the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, then notified the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a third-party investigation into the case. Part of the post read:

“During the evening of August 6, 2023, the Geauga County Sheriff's Office received a report involving serious allegations against a Chester Township Police Officer. These allegations involved a teenage complainant, while the officer was on duty. The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office subsequently contacted the Chester Township Police Department, and an immediate investigation was initiated.”

In light of the allegations, Iacampo was picked up by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and brought to Geauga County jail, where he was questioned by investigators on Sunday. Shortly after, Iacampo reportedly confessed to the crime. The post said:

“Officer Nicholas J. Iacampo was ultimately taken into custody by Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and transported to the Geauga County Jail. He has been charged with one count of s*xual battery, a felony of the 3rd degree in violation of RC. 2907.03.”

Nicholas Iacampo worked as a school resource officer earlier this year

While the details of the alleged incident are unclear, Fox News citing, Young reported that Iacampo filled in as a school resource officer for six months earlier this year.

It is unclear if the allegations stemmed from his tenure as a school resource officer. Meanwhile, in a statement to I-Tean Iacampo’s attorney, Ian Friedman said:

“We will assess the situation as the information comes in and will prepare the appropriate defense.”

Young refused to share additional information on the case, citing an active investigation. He said;

“The Lake County Sheriff’s Office investigation is ongoing and will continue until it reaches a conclusion. The Geauga County Court of Common Pleas, at the request of the Geauga County Prosecutor, has appointed Charles E. Coulson, Lake County Prosecuting Attorney, as the special prosecutor in this matter.”

The incident comes amid Nicholas Iacampo saving an unconscious man from a burning vehicle in June. Iacampo was credited, alongside two other officers, for saving a 23-year-old man, who was involved in a crash on June 28. At the time of the incident, Chester Township Police Department in a Facebook post wrote:

“The quick and decisive actions of these officers likely prevented serious injury.”

As authorities continue to investigate the case, Nicholas Iacampo is set to be back in court on August 18 for a preliminary hearing.